[Thailand Girls eliminate the debut of the T20 World Cup towards the West Indies | Cricket News]

Thailand Gals celebrate a wicket in their very first Globe Cup match versus the West Indies

Thailand showed a good deal of likely but was finally defeated by the West Indies in its debut in the T20 Women's Environment Cup, succumbing to a seven-wicket reduction.

Thailand had a lot of vitality in the area and was qualified more than enough with the ball for the West Indies to briefly shake at 27-3 immediately after 7 envelopes of what appeared to be a regimen chase of 79.

That standpoint could possibly even have been better for debutants, but for DRS intervention. Chanida Sutthiruang experienced Shermaine Campbelle give a vicious insinuating lbw to finish the seventh, a fourth wicket to drop in eight operates in the room of three overs, but, in critique, it was proven that the ball was doing far too much and sliding down the leg

Campbelle (25th) stayed, sharing an uninterrupted association of fifty with Stafanie Taylor (26th), ahead of celebrating his 100th T20 worldwide appearance when he attained the profitable races in the 17th.

Additional to abide by …