[thailand-has-a-few-new-coronavirus-circumstances,-for-total-of-40,-claims-ministry-official]

Wednesday, 26 Feb 2020 01: 35 PM MYT
BANGKOK, Feb 26 ― Thailand described 3 new conditions of a coronavirus currently, taking overall infections to 40, a wellness ministry formal stated.
Two of the new patients, all Thai nationals, had returned from trip in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido and came into make contact with with the third, reported Sukhum Kanchanapimai, long term secretary at the ministry. ― Reuters
