Thailand mall shooting leaves at least 20 people dead

A search is currently underway in Thailand after a soldier went amok in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens.

According to Reuters reports, the suspect, a non-commissioned officer, started raging in a house before going to a military base where he took a gun from a gun shop and fired on more people.

He then continued his killing spree at Terminal 21 shopping mall and reportedly made a number of posts on social media. Facebook later confirmed that it had removed the man’s account.

Police and soldiers stormed the mall and helped hundreds of people flee floor by floor. survivor Suvanarat Jirattanasakul said,

“It was scary because I heard gunshots occasionally … we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours.”

Kongcheep TantrawanitA spokesman for the Thai Ministry of Defense said the gunman was still at large in the mall.

Tantrawanit said it was unclear whether the man had taken any hostages. “We don’t know why he did it. Apparently he went crazy,” he told the media.

In a statement about the shooting, Facebook said:

“Our hearts go to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand. There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this type of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack. “

Image:

AAP / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul