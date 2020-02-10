Thailand mourns the deadliest mass shootings in the country

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, THAILAND – When the mourning for the victims of the worst mass shootings in Thailand began, the country counted its losses: a mother was shot at the wheel of her car while her son was sitting next to her, a 13-year-old student was shot. He drove his Motorbike home and with more than two dozen other people.

Authorities said the attack was carried out by a single armed man – an angry soldier who opened fire on strangers before being fatally shot in a mall on Sunday. Another 58 people were injured.

The dead were mourned on Sunday evening in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poor and rural northeastern region. More than 1,000 people appeared at the vigil led by Buddhist monks. They lit candles and prayed and sang in the town square with a statue of Thao Suranari, a governor who was worshiped as a leader of troops against invaders from Laos two centuries ago.

Officials said the gunman was upset about a financial dispute with his commanding officer. He made Colonel Anantarote Krasae his first victim before stealing cannons from an army camp and going to the mall and shooting wildly at people inside and outside the building.

The attacker was identified as Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, who settled in Terminal 21 Korat, a shopping center with colorful Legos sculptures, a carousel and huge replicas of sights from all over the world.

After most of the mall’s employees and buyers were evacuated, a joint police and military team chased and killed the shooter.

“This incident was unprecedented in Thailand,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters when he ran a victim count after visiting victims in hospitals. At the end of the day, 29 people had been killed.

The death toll exceeded Thailand’s last major civilian attack, a 2015 bombing of the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok that was allegedly perpetrated by traffickers who killed 20 people.

“I hope that this is the only and last incident and that it never happens again. Nobody wants this to happen. This could be because of that person’s mental health at that particular moment, ”said Prayuth.

He said he was concerned that people in the mall could be accidentally hit by bullets fired by the police.

The video recorded outside the mall showed people taking cover when gunshots were fired. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars and others while walking.

Survivors and victim families gathered in the city’s hospitals during the day to report their exams.

Korakot Ampanngeun was visited by Suwat Liptapanlop, a prominent politician from the region.

“I was given an order by my superior to block the road so that nobody could go in the direction,” the corporal recalls. “So I signaled oncoming traffic when I turned and saw him. If I hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t have survived. I tried to run and find a place to hide. But I could only take two steps and then I heard the noise – “bang”. My leg just went and I couldn’t go. A good Samaritan helped me to carry myself away. “

The student Nachote Chotiklang said he was in his mother’s car when she passed the gunman’s vehicle.

The attacker got out of the car and shot in the window. I crouched and did nothing until I felt that this car was hitting something. It hit a tree. “

“What happened to your mother?” Asked Suwat.

Nachote shook her head as another man explained that she had died.

Another horrific tragedy was remembered by Nuttawut Kanchanamethi, father of 13-year-old Rachanon Kanchanamethi, nicknamed James Bond.

The middle school student drove home on his motorcycle when the gunman shot him from his car on the way to the mall. Rachanon, the only child in the family, was one of the first victims.

The father spoke on the first day of his son’s Buddhist funeral.

“I don’t want to lose him like that,” said Nuttawut. “This is too sudden. We had plans for him when we were growing up. That’s all. We have no expectations for him. “

Nuttawut paused for a long time.

“I want to keep looking after him, but I don’t have this opportunity anymore,” he said, sobbing.