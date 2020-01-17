Thailand reports 2nd infection with new coronavirus from China

Thailand has found a second case of a new Chinese coronavirus, the authorities said Friday, when they are stepping up controls on Chinese visitors, almost a million of whom are expected for new lunar holidays next week.

The newest patient is from Wuhan, the central city of China, who has reported 41 cases of pneumonia that may be related to the new type of virus, with two deaths, while hospitals worldwide are rushing to protect themselves from spreading.

The 74-year-old woman, quarantined since she arrived in Thailand on Monday, turned out to be infected, health officials said.

“We are confident that we can control the spread of this type of disease,” Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters and added that the situation was under control and there was no outbreak in Thailand. “We are completely alert.”

The two Chinese patients were now safe, but had to go through a number of procedures before the Thai authorities could return them home, he added.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections, ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Thailand, which is very alert prior to the New Year’s holiday, said Monday that it had found a 61-year-old Chinese woman carrying a corona virus strain, the first time it was discovered outside of China.

Japan reported the first case of the infection on Thursday, after a Japanese man returned from a visit to Wuhan, known for its picturesque lakes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the virus could spread and warned hospitals against it.

Thai health officials have stepped up monitoring at four airports that receive daily flights from Wuhan – Suvarnabhumi, Don Muang, Chiang Mai and Phuket – and others that receive charter flights from the Chinese city.

Since January 3, Thailand has screened 13,624 passengers.

Health officials also asked Thai AirAsia and China Southern Airlines, which operate daily direct flights from Wuhan, to stop boarding by people with high fever and respiratory symptoms and reschedule their flights.