Thailand reports a case of Chinese corona virus

Loading...

BANGKOK – A Chinese visitor to Thailand was confirmed to be infected with a new strain of coronavirus that has been linked to an outbreak of pneumonia in central China, health officials said on Monday.

According to the World Health Organization in the United States, Thai officials have reported that a traveler from the Chinese city of Wuhan was hospitalized with the virus in Thailand.

The outbreak of the virus was attributed to Wuhan, where it affected several dozen people who were in a large meat and seafood market.

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said it was the first confirmed case of the virus found outside of China, the Bangkok Post newspaper and other Thai media reported.

He identified the infected tourist as a 61-year-old woman whose symptoms were found upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on January 8. Her coronavirus was confirmed in a lab test on Sunday, Anutin said.

She was treated in an isolation ward in a state health facility outside of Bangkok and has no fever or difficulty breathing, he said.

Eight other people with possible symptoms were also detained at the facility, but it was not confirmed that they had the virus.

A statement released on Monday by the Geneva-based World Health Organization says it is working with officials in Thailand and China outside of China after the confirmed case report. The agency’s director-general is currently consulting with the agency’s emergency committee, which generally decides whether virus outbreaks deserve an expanded response from health authorities.

“The possibility of cases being identified in other countries was not unexpected and confirmed why the WHO is calling for ongoing active monitoring and prevention in other countries,” said the agency. “WHO confirms that it is imperative to continue investigations in China to determine the cause of the outbreak and any animal reservoirs or intermediate hosts.”

The virus is not believed to spread through human-to-human contact.

Officials in Wuhan reported last weekend that a total of 41 people were suffering from pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus and a 61-year-old man had died – China’s first known death from the virus.

According to China, the cause of the Wuhan outbreak is still unknown, but attempts have been made to stem speculation that the SARS epidemic could re-emerge, causing hundreds of deaths in 2002 and 2003.

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds. Others found in bats, camels and other animals have developed into more serious diseases.

Common symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever. Shortness of breath, chills, and body aches are associated with more dangerous types of coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

LATEST ASIA-PACIFIC STORIES