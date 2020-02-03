Thailand sees obvious success in treating viruses with a cocktail of drugs

BANGKOK – A Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after being treated with a cocktail of antivirals to treat flu and HIV, the Thai health ministry said on Sunday.

The 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after the combination was administered by Thai doctors, Dr. Kriengsak Attipornwanich during the ministry’s daily press conference.

“Coronavirus’ positive laboratory results turned negative within 48 hours,” said Kriengsak.

“Since she was exhausted earlier, she was able to sit up in bed 12 hours later.”

Doctors combined the anti-flu drug oseltamivir with lopinavir and ritonavir, antivirals to treat HIV, Kriengsak said, adding that the ministry is expecting research to support the results.

The news comes when the new virus claimed its first life outside of China – a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines – while the death toll in China has increased to over 300.

So far, Thailand has discovered 19 confirmed cases of the virus, which are believed to originate from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which is currently banned.

This is the second most common number of cases outside of China, with Japan having 20.

So far, eight patients in Thailand have recovered and returned home, while eleven remain in the hospital.

In a video released on Sunday, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited a Wuhan patient who had recovered from the coronavirus and had a friendly chat with her in Mandarin when she thanked him and the medical staff.

The Thai authorities are trying to match the screening of Chinese visitors entering the country with the economic needs of the tourism sector, which is heavily dependent on mainland arrivals.

Support messages saying “Our Heart for Wuhan” in English, Chinese and Thai were posted at a popular shopping mall in Bangkok.

The majority of confirmed cases were Chinese visitors to Thailand, but on Thursday the kingdom recorded its first human-to-human transmission when a Thai taxi driver was diagnosed with the disease.

The taxi driver had not traveled to China, but may have had contact with tourists.

The Thai government is also fighting public criticism that the center of the outbreak has been slow to evacuate numerous citizens from Hubei province.

Anutin said the evacuation would take place on Tuesday and the returnees would be quarantined for 14 days.