Thailand shot: at least 16 dead after soldier opened fire at popular mall

BANGKOK – A soldier shot several people on Saturday in northeast Thailand, killing at least 16 people, and was locked up in a popular shopping center, said an emergency worker.

Noppadol Sirijanya, a member of the Sawang Metta Tham Rescue Center in Nakhon Ratchasima, said the death toll was between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. The police had previously stated that more than 10 people had been killed.

It is not known how many people have been injured. Authorities alerted nearby hospitals and asked for blood donations. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Facebook that a doctor was killed while helping an injured person.

It was also unclear whether the shooter had taken hostages inside the mall or how many people could still be inside.

Noppadol said a rescue team managed to evacuate more than 100 people from the mall, where they had been trapped for hours. The center is a voluntary emergency aid organization that helps in accidents and disasters.

The shooter appeared to be armed with an assault rifle, based on a security camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 p.m.

A police officer contacted by telephone in the town of Nakhon Ratchasima said that the soldier first killed another soldier and a woman and injured a third person, apparently due to a land dispute. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

City and neighborhood police, who asked not to be identified because they were not allowed to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and left Reached the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center, firing on the way. Several Thai media reported that he had traveled in a military vehicle.

A video taken outside the mall and shared on social media shows people taking cover in a parking lot while shots are fired.

The mall was closed and the outside street was closed while authorities attempted to arrest the gunman and rescue the buyers inside.

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as a sergeant. Jakrapanth Thomma. He added that police and military units had locked the mall and the surrounding area.

Video posted on social media from a car before all nearby streets are closed shows a man driving while a woman shouts, “What’s going on? Why are they running?”

Several shots are heard as they walk away from the mall, and the woman says, “Is this theft?”

The man suspected of being the shooter posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements like “No one can escape death” and “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I have already stopped.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military style clothing and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a handgun and bullets.

In a photo posted on social networks that appeared to be from his Facebook page, the suspect can be seen wearing a camouflaged green military helmet while a ball of fire and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the shooting began.

Nakhon Ratchasima is about 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of the Thai capital, Bangkok. It is a hub for the relatively poor and rural northeast region of Thailand.

Terminal 21 in Korat is part of a small chain of Thai shopping malls run by Bangkok-based property developer LH Mall & Hotel Co. The malls have floors modeled after major cities around the world.

The size of the mall could be a challenge for security forces trying to capture the shooter. It consists of seven main retail floors, one of which is below ground level, and numerous stores and restaurants. It also has a cinema room on the top floor.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the namesake of Terminal 21 in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at entrances manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Controls on those entering are often superficial at best.

Armed violence is not unknown in Thailand. Firearms can be obtained legally, and many Thais have firearms. Mass shooting is rare, although there is sometimes gun fighting in the far south of the country, where authorities have fought for years for a long-standing separatist insurgency.

The incident occurred just a month after another shooting at a large shopping mall in the central city of Lopburi, Thailand. In this case, a masked gunman carrying a handgun with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and injured four others while robbing a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed that he did not want to shoot anyone.

