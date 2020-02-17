[thailand-stories-new-coronavirus-circumstance,-to-enhance-entry-screening]

A health employee utilizes an infrared thermometer to look at the temperature of a tourist who arrives at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport, Thailand, January 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Feb 17 — Thailand stated on Monday it had recorded just one new situation of the coronavirus and was expanding screening of visitors from Singapore and Japan coming into the region in response to the widening outbreak.

The new circumstance, a 60-calendar year-outdated Chinese female whose relatives users before contracted the virus, takes the whole quantity of scenarios in Thailand to 35 given that January, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the overall health ministry’s long-lasting secretary advised a news conference.

“This is the from an outdated situation of a Chinese family of 9, all of them have now been infected,” he reported.

Fifteen of the infected people in Thailand have recovered and returned household, even though 20 are still remaining addressed in clinic.

Some 1,770 individuals in China have died from the virus, along with a handful in other nations around the world and territories but Thailand has not recorded any fatalities so significantly.

Thai wellness authorities said they will develop virus screening to protect travellers from Japan and Singapore, in addition to individuals from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Japan and Singapore have two of the highest figures of described scenarios outside the house China.

Anyone from people locations who displays coronavirus signs and symptoms will be quarantined at a governing administration clinic.

“Travellers from Japan and Singapore that made a fever or respiratory indicators within 14 times of entering the region will be taken care of like travelers from China,” Sukhum said.

In addition, Thailand will not enable entry by any overseas nationals who were being travellers of the Westerdam cruise ship, now docked in Cambodia, just after an American lady examined optimistic for coronavirus in Malaysia about the weekend.

There were 21 Thai nationals on board the ship and wellness authorities stated all of them will be quarantined for 14 times when they enter Thailand. — Reuters