Herald Scotland On line
Thailand taking pictures: 12 useless as soldier goes on rampage
A amount of persons have been shot in an incident in north-jap Thailand, law enforcement and local media claimed.
It is thought at least 10 have been killed when a soldier went on a rampage at Terminal 21 procuring mall on Saturday in the town of Korat, north-east of Bangkok.
The gunman has been named as Corporal Jakrapanth Thomma who is stationed at the Surathamphitak military camp.
Authorities say he remains at huge just after an incident in Nakhon Ratchasima. It is although he stays shut to the searching centre.
Graphic online video footage and visuals on social media show numerous persons lying on the ground bleeding in the motor vehicle park, although others present an explosion at the shopping mall.
