[thamesmead-crash:-male-dies-soon-after-motor-vehicle-overturns-on-western-way-roundabout]

Law enforcement are investigating a lethal crash in Thamesmead which left a single male dead and two many others wounded.

Crisis solutions ended up named to stories of a auto overturned at the roundabout on Western Way, at its junction with Central Way, at 5.15am on Saturday (February 29).

3 adult males were identified injured inside of the blue Ford Concentrate ST.

A single of the gentlemen, thought to be in his 20s, was pronounced lifeless at the scene.

The two other males, believed to be aged in their 20s, have been taken to clinic for cure and their accidents have been considered not everyday living threatening.

“At this early stage, it is not imagined that any other cars had been involved in the collision,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement mentioned.

No arrests have been made and enquiries into the instances are ongoing.

Western Way is partly closed following the crash.

Any person with data, or dashcam footage of the events encompassing the collision, is asked to speak to officers from the Streets and Transportation Policing Command on 0208 285 1574. Alternatively phone 101 and estimate CAD1603/29Feb.

