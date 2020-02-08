Thamesmead gunshot: man rushed to hospital after gunshot wound on residential street

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot on a quiet residential street in south-east London.

The 28-year-old victim was rushed to a central London hospital, where his injuries were found to be life-threatening and life-threatening.

They were called to inquire about the shooting at Manordene Road, Thamesmead around 6:05 p.m. Friday, January 7.

Investigations were carried out at the scene, but no suspect was found. Police have not made any arrests yet.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Manordene Road, SE28 at 6:05 p.m. Friday, February 7, to report a man who was shot.

“The 28-year-old was taken to a central London hospital and his injuries are not expected to change his life or threaten his life.

“There have been no arrests yet.”

Read more

The most read stories of the day on MyLondon

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 101, quoting CAD6216 / 07FEB or to remain anonymous, to contact the charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111 / crimestoppers-uk.org.

.