Thank you, pleas for unity because Dems throws the latest messages for Caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa – In an already unusual campaign cycle, undecided Iowa voters will not have a poll on Monday to squeeze out Democratic presidential frontrunners while the nation looks at them in the first-in-the-national nomination competition.

Instead, they will make their choices based on the countless campaign stops, mailers, TV ads, billboards and door knockers of the campaigns of seven Democrats who have actively asked for their support in the state.

The candidates zigzagged Iowa on Saturday and Sunday – with Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet temporarily released from Washington, D.C., deposition procedures to make their final pitch active.

For many, the message of gratitude and a plea for unity was for the Democratic party, regardless of the outcome of the Iowa caucus.

Although that message has been heard countless times on the campaign track, angry at a Sanders event on Friday from Democratic Rep. Rashida Rlaib has reduced some of the rawness of the 2016 elections – and some Democrats feared huge disagreements would cost them presidency again if a moderator like former vice president Joe Biden or former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg wins Iowa.

Biden’s final talk remained that he is the one with the experience, the one who can handle foreign affairs and leads the country with ‘hope of fear’. Buttigieg spent the weekend painting herself as a moderate candidate who worked hard to win back voters who voted for President Obama and turned over to Donald Trump in 2016. Warren said she will fight corruption and beat Trump: ” Fighting back is an act of patriotism, “she said on Saturday at a town hall in Cedar Rapids.

Sanders on Sunday asked his supporters – knowing they are huge in number – to come out, with a high turnout as his ticket to victory. His campaign events this weekend, including a Vampire Weekend concert during a meeting in Cedar Rapids, showed the huge volume of his supporters.

In a high school room in Des Moines on Sunday, Biden spent part of his time directing unity.

“Look, we need a president who brings us together, unites our party when this nomination is over, unites the country,” Biden said. “… Democracies bank by consensus. And there’s no way to rule … if we can’t reach a consensus in America. We must be able to bring together democrats, independents and republicans. ”

He joked that people were saying to him, “You’d have done that before,” Biden said.

“I refuse to believe that the other side is our enemy, not our competitor,” Biden said. “If we make it into an enemy, we get nothing done.”

Biden was interrupted twice by demonstrators, one of whom accused Biden of taking campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry: “Stop taking fossil fuel money,” a woman shouted. The issue occurred in a CNN climate town hall in September after Biden participated in a fundraising organized by a former adviser who originally invested in Western LNG, USA Today reported. Biden has vowed not to take any money from fossil fuels on the campaign track.

While the crowd tried to urge him to ignore the woman, Biden tried to respond in the middle of “We love Joe,” sings.

“I’m not going to attack another democrat,” Biden said toasting.

Outside of a Cedar Rapids field office on Sunday morning, Sanders called the elections the “most consistent” in America’s modern history.

“Maybe in the history of our entire country. The point is whether we continue with an administration in which we have a president who always lies. Or we will continue with an administration that knows about corruption. Whether we continue a government with a president who is a racist, a sexist, a homophone, a xenophobe is also a religious intolerance, Sanders said.

“I think we all understand that this is not the kind of person to stay in the White House,” Sanders said. “What tomorrow is about is understanding that we need a government that stands for justice, not greed, stands for compassion, not pathological lying.”

Sanders – who has consistently polled well in Iowa, alongside Biden – said he believed he was “able to win tomorrow night, in a position to beat Trump.” He said the only way to win is if the voter turnout is high.

“We will know very early on how well we are going to do it,” Sanders said.

Although many Iowans remain undecided, a long-awaited CNN and Des Moines Register poll was canceled Saturday after the Buttigieg campaign complained that his name had been omitted from an interviewer. A late poll often serves as a push to support the front runners. Before the last-minute campaign, many argued that Klobuchar’s number was increasing.

“It’s hard to say [if it will affect the race]. I think the poll has been able to record every momentum, the momentum of a candidate or any changes. It’s a shame because we won’t know now,” Robin Johnson said. , professor of political science at Monmouth College.

Johnson said candidates cast unity because “they know most voters want to beat Donald Trump.”

“The party will have to be united,” Johnson said. “At the moment I think it remains to be seen if they can go through this.”

Johnson warned for “a much rougher campaign.”

“There are just a lot of suspicions, especially from the Sanders people, about whether they will unite with a candidate other than Bernie who gets the nomination,” Johnson said.

Buttigieg took Saturday to both Sanders and Biden campaigns at a primary school stop in Anamosa. He also said hello to “future former Republicans” – a term he coined in his efforts to brag voters who were turned around in 2016. The population is around 20,700.

“You are very welcome to be here,” Buttigieg told those potential voters.

