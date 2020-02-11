Thank you: This year, roses are more expensive for Valentine’s Day

Fewer roses were sold to retailers by Valentine’s Day, and retailers say scarcity is driving prices up, website NU.nl.

Only three days until February 14, according to the Royal FloraHolland flower auction, only 152 million roses have been traded so far, 9% less than in the previous year.

According to auction insiders, individual stems are more expensive and increase the price for traditional Valentine’s Day by 10%.

The increase is due to a 22% drop in imports from Kenya that had to deal with too much rain and too little sun, the dealers said. Kenya is one of the three largest rose growers in the world alongside Ethiopia and the Netherlands.

Ethiopia performed better due to the weather and increased both production and prices. Dutch producers also benefited from the scarcity and saw their average price rise 3%, said NU.nl.

