[thanks,-i-hate-it:-dc-comics-is-messing-up-harley-&-ivy-even-though-giving-joker-a-new-girlfriend]

It was just Valentine’s Working day, so it is no shock that DC Comics would use this time to shake up some interactions in their roster, with the information that Joker is having a new girlfriend and an unsatisfying conclude to the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy miniseries.

Let’s get started with the new woman in town. In accordance to Screen Rant, artist Jorge Jimenez and writer James Tynion IV have a new character they designed together, named Punchline, exhibit up in this week’s Batman #89. She’s then slated to surface in 12 months of the Villain: Hell Arisen #three, Batman #94, and will be taking on Nightwing in Nightwing #72. So, this is not just heading to be a one-off character they are positioning Punchline to be a “real breakout character if we handle her properly,” as Jimenez described in Tynion’s the latest newsletter.

Appropriate now, Punchline is staying called “Harley Quinn’s polar opposite,” and Jimenez states that she’s fairly substantially Joker’s new girlfriend/henchperson and that her personality will be much more akin to her new beau.

“She is Joker’s #2… A silent, terrifying serial killer, alluring as hell. All of his henchmen are terrified of her and they need to be. Imagine Joker currently being Joker and torturing a hostage, and then he gets fatigued and sighs, handing the scalpel to Punchline, who slits their throat. […] When she smiles, it’s terrifying. It’s not a toothy smile, it’s a shut mouth grin. She is a sadist. She enjoys killing men and women. She is talented at killing people. The Joker calls her the funniest human being he’s at any time satisfied in his everyday living. She is a physical character, and she must be attractive. Pretty in a slinkier, darker way than Harley, who is all pep and energy.”

Jimenez also broke down Punchline’s dynamic in the Joker/Harley romance as “like in the fucked up Archie Comics exactly where The Joker is Archie, and Harley Quinn is Betty, then Punchline is Veronica. If Harley is the Angel on The Joker’s shoulder, Punchline ought to be the devil.”

I suggest, as of right now, I’m passively rooting for Punchline and hoping that she will be a lousy-bitch and that every little thing among her and the Joker is the stepping stones to her breaking out on her possess and turning into a villain in her own right. We will need more female villains … even if they have to day the Joker to start with. A whole lot of the way she has been described appears truly try out-tough, but this is comics—everyone is form of a try-tricky, and you know what? Why maintain that from the new person?

What does make this new partnership position enhance a little salty is the odd summary to the Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy comedian.

Spoilers down below.

In the comics, Poison Ivy obtained cloned numerous instances, and only two clones remained: a “good” Ivy who traveled with Harley and an “evil” Ivy who was chasing them like the cops in Thelma & Louise. The two variations of Ivy battle in the conclude, and before going into the battle, Ivy presents Harley a kiss … on the brow. Intellect you, Ivy is familiar with she could die, Harley has now confessed her emotions to “good” Ivy, and their final second together is a finest good friend forehead kiss.

Harley and Ivy have kissed in the comics numerous moments, and that intimacy was produced canonical in Harley Quinn #25. However, in spite of that and their recognition, the Harley x Ivy romantic relationship has bit by bit dropped priority to the point in which, during Valentine’s Day, they experienced an image of Harley currently being one in a bathtub seeking at some of the legendary DC Comics on her television.

#ValentinesDay isn’t for everyone… #SinglesAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/L1E3AJxncz — DC Universe (@TheDCUniverse) February 14, 2020

It’s disappointing that Harley has moved on and had a marriage with Ivy outside the house of the Joker for several years. But, her appearances in media, even kinds that accept her as queer, still by some means have a tendency to dismiss portion of that. For a collection about Harley and Ivy to not have a small little bit extra romance in the end is disappointing. I guess that is the actual punchline.

(by using Display Rant & Bleeding Neat, impression: DC Comics)

