“Thanks Modi, Amit Shah for giving me a place in their family”: Jyotiraditya Scindia – News from India

Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday. Scindia had left the congress party a day earlier, bringing the Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

Scindia cut off its 18-year association with Congress on Tuesday after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a press conference organized at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Scindia said he was unable to make his dream come true in Congress and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for securing him a place in their family. Here are the highlights of what Scindia said as she formally joined the BJP:

* I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Naddi for providing me with a place in their family. There are two very important dates in my life – September 30, 2001, when I lost my father. It was a life changing day for me. The second date was March 10, 2020, the 75th anniversary of my father’s birth. I made a new decision today. I always believe in that Jan Seva and politics is the way to do it.

* My father tried to work for the country and the state when he was in Congress. But the situation created today, I am unable to meet my goal of working for the country. Today’s Congress is not the same as it used to be.

* Today’s Congress Party ignores reality, there is inertia and many people do not get the opportunity to take the lead. The situation is the same across the country, but in Madhya Pradesh, the dreams we saw together have shattered.

* It has been promised that it will waive the credit of farmers within 10 days of coming to power. But it was not done after 18 months. No employment was generated during this period.

* Transfer racket and sand mafia operate in Madhya Pradesh. So I decided that I was part of the progress of this country. The country has given a huge mandate to the BJP, not once but twice. Prime Minister Modi has a tremendous capacity to work for the benefit of the country, the way he works, the reforms he has introduced in various sectors are commendable.

