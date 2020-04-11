The COVID-4p epidemic has plagued the country, but warriors are working day and night to protect it. Many Bollywood celebrities have already arrived and thanked them for their work during those difficult times. The Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has thanked every member who is actively fighting now and here is what he has to say.

Aamir Khan took to his social media front yesterday and shared a heartfelt note. He thanks the police officers, healthcare workers, doctors, BMC and all those around the country who have saved others.

Thanks to Aamir Khan COVID-19 Warriors for their selfless contribution through this emotional post

Aamir wrote, “In fact, I appreciate the work being done by doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra Police, and all the staff in the Maharashtra administration, BMC and all the necessary services, all throughout Mumbai and Maharashtra. . All over the country for this. Thanks, one. “

This week, when the Mumbai police released an emotional video of officers, they were staying at home and talking about what to do if not on duty. The video was an initiative to spread awareness and urge people to stay indoors. It was appreciated by the netiens, and other celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others praised their efforts.

Speaking to Aamir Khan in the workplace, actor Lal Singh Chadha, who is due to be released on Christmas 7, was released before being victim of the epidemic. Were doing. The film is an official remake of the Oscar-winning, Hollywood cult film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

