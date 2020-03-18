That Cardi B Coronavirus Remix Is [Checks Notes] #60 On Aus iTunes

Amid the present devastation and uncertainty permeating across the world ideal now, there is a conserving grace – the increase and unavoidable reign of DJ iMarkkeyz‘s Cardi B coronavirus remix.

Let me present some context. Cardi posted to Instagram a week back, conversing about the pandemic and exclaiming “if you’re wanting to know why your motherfucking weave or your Trend Nova motherfucking packages have not arrived, guess what bitch? Coronavirus, coronavirus. I’m telling you, shit is true, shit is getting serious.”

Unnecessary to say, it’s simply legendary and it was not extensive in advance of DJs observed an possibility. One particular this kind of DJ was DJ iMarkkeyz – he dropped his individual remix of the Cardi rant a few times ago and, hoo boy, it is 2 minutes and 34 seconds of pure ear porn. Check out a snippet underneath.

@iamcardib lettin’ y’all know sh!t actual out right here ????. Y’all know I experienced to get ignant w/ a Beat ???????? • Remixed By Me‼️

(P.S.: View out for the bro @elitelife_kd I hope he acquired it wit all dat coughin’ and shit ????????????????????)#iMarkkeyz #coronavirus #shitisreal pic.twitter.com/IjHbzOMtvG

— DJ iMarkkeyz (@iMarkkeyz) March 13, 2020

As cream inevitably rises to the major, the remix inevitably began to get traction. Then, thanks to a few of IG posts from Bardi herself, “Coronavirus Remix” took off, cementing by itself as the literal anthem to the pandemic. The licensed bop is at present #1 in Bulgaria, Egypt and Brazil, in the US prime 10 and #60 in Australia (we have some work to do).

Down below were being the track’s world standings as of yesterday. Standings have clearly modified because then, but these figures are continue to a good insight into the remix’s expanding effect on iTunes.

“Coronavirus Remix” on iTunes: @iamcardib @iMarkkeyz

#1 Bulgaria

#1 Egypt

#2 Brazil

#3 Nigeria

#3 Sweden

#16 US

#22 Nigeria

#25 Thailand

#37 Belarus

#37 Malaysia

#81 Hong Kong

#85 Australia

#100 Turkey

#102 United kingdom

#104 Turkey

#233 Mexico

#269 Canada

#289 Russia

#293 France#Corona pic.twitter.com/ZG6jTuiPAm

— CORONAVIRUS Lover ACCOUNT ???? (@YoutubeCharters) March 17, 2020

Cardi’s now doing work on finding credited. “We doing the job on it,” she tweeted. “Im quickly credited its MY VOICE ! But if I place my title right now we might have to delete the song and add all over again.”

Alexa participate in, iMarkkeyz’s “Coronavirus” that includes Cardi B. I will no lengthier rest until it is atop the Australian iTunes charts.