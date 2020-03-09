That the Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says admin Prashant Kumar – Business News

Da Bank, a private sector lender affected by the crisis, hopes that the moratorium will be lifted this Saturday well before the April 3 deadline, an administrator appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.

The RBI took control of Yes Bank last Thursday after failing to raise capital that should stay above regulatory requirements and said it was working on a plan for revival. Yes The Banking Board has been replaced and Prashant Kumar has been appointed as its administrator.

The bank placed more than 1.09 deposit deposits over the 30-day moratorium and imposed withdrawal restrictions to protect depositors.

Withdrawal limit was kept at Rs 50,000 every 30 days, with customers sending queues to ATMs and bank branches on Friday and Saturday so they could pick up their deposits.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the country, announced on Saturday that it is ready for a 49% stake in Yes Bank as part of an RBI-backed rescue plan.

“We are working on a fast-track mechanism and the moratorium could be lifted as early as Saturday. The SBI must first invest the money and then the moratorium would end, ”said Ms Prashant Kumar, former Chief Financial Officer of State Bank of India.

The news of the lifting of the moratorium will come as a relief to Yes Bank customers facing restrictions on withdrawing money from the bank.

Kumar also assured the depositors that their money was safe and that the usual banking business could continue as early as Friday.

Prashant Kumar also told India’s Press Trust news agency that final approval by the central bank for a SBI-led plan for remediation would result in Da Bank coming out of the moratorium. He also said lifting the restriction does not depend on the plan to raise capital.

Kumar, however, said the bank was continuing to seek capital and called it one of its top priorities, while restoring the confidence of savers.

Bank founder Rana Kapoor was interrogated for 20 hours and was eventually arrested on charges of money laundering on Sunday by the Law Enforcement Administration (ED) and a search was conducted at his residence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also questioned 62-year-old Kapoor and his family over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.

On Saturday night, the CBI brought a case against Kapoor, Doit Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd, a company affiliated with his family, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) and DHFL’s Kapil Wadhawan. HT first reported on Sunday that the CBI had also moved to examine Kapoor.

The CBI also opened a circular clairvoyance against seven accused, Rana Kapoor, Bindu Rana Kapoor, their daughters Radha, Raakha and Roshini in connection with the Da Bank crisis.

The agency also searched seven locations in Mumbai in connection with the case.

