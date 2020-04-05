'That would be a false statement ... We fought'

Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, estimates that the rate of coronavirus infections and the number of deaths in the coming weeks will be “shocking to some,” and refuses to say that America has a “controlled situation.”

“We will continue to see improvements, we also have to hope that in a week, maybe a little more, we will start to see a leveling curve and down,” Fauci told CBS Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan on Sunday. “Mitigation … is really the key to that success. So, on the one hand, things will go bad and we need to be prepared for that, things will surprise some people. It’s certainly very disturbing to see that.”

“We just worked hard, continued to mitigate, continued to do physical separation, because we had to go through the coming week, because that would be a bad week,” he continued.

Brennen asked the doctor if he said that “apart from the deaths we might have witnessed, mitigation was successful and you have controlled this epidemic?”

“I wouldn’t say we controlled it, Margaret,” Fauci answered. “That would be a false statement. We are struggling to control it and that is the problem at the moment.”

“We must be clear that even though mitigation works, we will still see that death,” he continued. “The first thing we want to look for is to see every day a number of new cases begin to stabilize.”

“We’ve seen it in Italy,” Fauci added. “Hopefully we’ll see it soon in New York, and that is the first sign of the plateau coming down.”

On Sunday afternoon, the US confirmed more than 330,000 positive cases of the corona virus, with more than 21,000 new infections added in the past 24 hours. The total number of domestic deaths caused by novel viruses rose by 1,089 to 9,540.

Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, estimated last week that between 100,000 and 240,000 people were estimated to have died inside the country due to the virus, even with socially distanced steps. If the strict policy is not implemented, the death toll could range from 1 million to 2.2 million, they said.

The CDC has recommended that the American public start wearing face masks in public settings to limit the spread of the virus, but President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not use one because his job required him to meet with various people.

“I just don’t want to wear it myself,” the president told reporters. “It’s a recommendation, they recommend it. I feel fine.”

“Somehow, sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful, stern table, great firm table, I thought of wearing a mask when I greeted the presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know,” he added. “Somehow, I didn’t see it myself. I just didn’t see it.”

Fauci on Sunday said he did wear a mask in a public space. “If I go out that I really don’t do much because my life is like now, I’ll do it and do it,” he explained. “If you have a situation where you don’t have control over the distance of six feet, you wear a mask.”

