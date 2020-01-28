That’s exactly inside! Rolling Loud Miami announces its 2020 lineup

Before the tickets go on sale Friday, January 31, at 10am, the Rolling Loud Festival announced their turn for the Miami 2020 event.

The three-day festival is scheduled for May 8-10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. A $ AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The rest of the series is aimed at hip-hop friends of different styles with a balanced approach to bookings. Festival organizers will be able to catch Action Bronson or the title that DaBaby will draw. They could check out the fun buffs from Lil Pump or more from A $ AP Ferg’s lyrically dexterous work. They could come alive with the legendary rap legend Curren $ y or move on to the Blueface set.

Bigger fans will be thrilled to see Wale, Big Sean and Gucci Mane in the Grammy lineup winning 21 Savage and Gen Z favorite Trippie Redd. The full series is available below.

The announcement of the line broke right through the Rolling Loud website and its official Instagram account. Tickets will be available for purchase through the Rolling Loud and Front Gate Tickets Friday at 10am.