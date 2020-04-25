That’s God We’re Talking About: Brett Lee on whether Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 Century Record – Cricket

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has said that current Indian captain Virat Kohli can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s massive cricket feat. Tendulkar has scored 49 ODIs and 51 Test Hundreds, and to date he is the only player to reach 100 International Hundreds. Kohli has achieved 44 ODI hundreds and 27 career Test scores so far and is only 29 centuries away from equaling Tendulkar’s feat.

Talking about the Cricket Connected Star Sports show, Lee said, “We’re talking phenomenal numbers here, so you mentioned seven to eight years of cricket and the speed at which he (Virat Kohli) is going, yes, he can definitely knock him down,” he said.

Lee further cited three factors that could help Kohli accomplish the feat. “It comes down to three things, there is one thing I would like to eliminate – well, if you talk about talent as a mouse, he definitely has that talent, eliminate it first and foremost. Then fitness – Virat Kohli got that fitness, so for me all related to fitness at the age of 30 and also my mental strength, my mental ability to get through these difficult times, be away from home, from my wife or when they will have children, “he said.

“He’ll easily do it with his talent. It comes down to his mental strength and if he stays fit enough, and I believe he had all three of those components to get past Sachin,” the former fast bowler added.

But Lee added that it would still not be easy to break Sachin’s big record. “But how can you tell that someone can cross Sacha’s tendulkar – this is God, if one can cross better than God, we will wait and see,” he said.

