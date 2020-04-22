That’s what Mark Zuckerberg has to say about participation

Referring to the partnership between Facebook and Geo in many unprecedented ways, RIL said it was the largest investment for minority stocks by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India.



latest update: April 22, 2020, 12:37 PM IST

US tech giant Facebook has bought a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio for $ 5.7 billion (Rs. 43,574), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a multibillion-dollar deal, replacing the media giant. Gives social. The fast-growing market is expanding, helping India to significantly reduce its long-term debt conglomerate.

Transactions in Jio are priced at Rs 4.62. Referring to the partnership between Facebook and Geo in many unprecedented ways, RIL said it was the largest investment for minority stocks by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India.

The investment value of geo-platforms among the top 5 listed companies in India by investing in the market is just three and a half years from the start of commercial services.

“This investment underscores our commitment to India and our excitement for the dramatic change that Geo has made in this country. In less than four years, Geo has attracted more than 388 million people,” Facebook said. Online has brought and encouraged the creation of new innovative enterprises, and we are communicating with the people in new ways. We are committed to connecting more Indian people with the Geo.

Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement:

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but I wanted to share an update on our work in India. Facebook is working with Jio Platforms – We’re investing financially, and more than that, we’re committed to working together on some of the big projects that open up business opportunities for people all over India. .

India is home to the largest gatherings on Facebook and WhatsApp and many talented entrepreneurs. The country is undergoing a major digital transformation, with organizations such as Geo contributing greatly to attracting hundreds of millions of Indians and small businesses online.

This is especially important now, because small businesses are the core of any economy and they need our support. India has more than 60 million small businesses and millions of people trust them for jobs. Many of these entrepreneurs need digital tools that they can trust to find and connect with customers and grow their businesses while communities around the world are locked up. That’s what we can do to help – and that’s why we’re working with Geo to help people and businesses in India create new opportunities.

I want to thank Mokesh Ambani and the whole Geo team for their cooperation. We look forward to getting started.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited and also owns Reliance Jio.

