If you’re a fan of real crime, you’re probably familiar with a TV material before it exploded: Oxygen Snapped. Since its first season in 2004, the show has been a success for the network and – as Variety noted in 2017 – was a critical planning when Oxygen decided to re-launch as a channel exclusively for real crime. (It’s also the longest run, with Bad Girl’s Club in a second.)

For fans, one of the key components of the show’s success was the voice that gave its stories: the voice actor (and the show’s final producer) Sharon Martin, a well-seasoned documentary filmmaker. For 17 seasons, Martin’s soothing, complex pipes told stories of love that went wrong, murder for rent, and all sorts of crime stories.

Unfortunately for the audience of the show, it would not last forever. In 2018, after 17 seasons on the show, Martin announced to the world via Twitter the end of her term as a Snapped narrator.

“Tonight is the last episode of #Snapped”, Martin posted on the social network as a final farewell. “After 20 seasons, Oxygen is moving in another direction with the show.”

She then reassured fans that they would continue to hear her voice from time to time – in repetitions. “We have a lot of fun in the projects,” he added.

So what was this new project? And how did the fans react to the pen farewell on mainstay?

Unwanted fans make an unsuccessful attempt to bring Sharon Martin back as host

Since Martin’s departure, several fans have gathered to bring the former host back to the show – some in newer ways than others, including a Change.org report on Oxygen written by a frustrated Michael Harriot fan. Harriet, who took a creative leave and described the application open as a “whodunnit” mystery. (Like many true crime lovers – or camp lovers – they will add: dun dun DUN!)

Unfortunately, the report did not have as much impact as we had hoped, collecting only 136 signatures since it was published online in 2019.

So what has Martin been up to since he left the longest-running crime show on Oxygen? What exactly happened to the “fun project” he mentioned in his Twitter announcement in 2018? And how has the show gotten since Martin left two years ago? Like Snapped’s case, much of it remains a mystery.

Sharon Martin’s life after Snapped

Sharon Martin’s role as host and producer of Snapped has been around for some time, and after that, she seems to have taken the time to take a well-won break. While his Twitter account lists Snapped and another real oxygen crime as her previous and current concerts, Killerpost last ran for only one season in 2016. If we’re going to go from the former producer’s Twitter account and Narrator Martin focuses most of her energy these days on her teenage children – they are obviously huge fans of The Bachelorette – and find healthy, fun activities at home during the COVID-19 quarantine, posting under the has htag #StayAtHome.

As for the anonymous project? He seems to be waiting. The same goes for Martin’s official Facebook page, which has not been updated by Snapped Swan’s song.

Martin’s life nowadays may be far from being able to tell the criminal consequences of women (and men) being pushed to the brink, but all things considered are a worthwhile break.