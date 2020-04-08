“That’s where it ends”: Texas Attorney General said he expects the Coronavirus abortion ban to reach the Supreme Court

Another growing public health crisis is the growing number of coronavirus cases in the United States. State authorities in the south and midwest have banned most abortions in a pandemic, claiming that action was needed to release resources to fight the virus. On Tuesday, the Federal Court of Appeals allowed Texas to continue its nearly complete ban on its proceedings.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he promised to defend the state’s nearly complete abortion ban, up to the Supreme Court. Two weeks ago, Paxton issued guidance that abortion services would be included in the governor’s suspension of “insignificant” procedures to strengthen the medical resources needed to combat the outbreak of coronavirus.

“My guess is that we’ll go to the Supreme Court anyway,” Paxton told CBS News last week. “We either appeal it, or planned custody appeals, so I think it’s finally it.”

Nearly all abortions in the state have been suspended since the publication of Paxton’s guidance, except where patients’ lives or health were at risk. Last week, the ban was temporarily lifted after a lower court ruled that the suspension of abortion services was unconstitutional. However, in less than 24 hours, a panel of three judges at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision and allowed the ban to be enforced again. This is the first time that abortion has become unavailable in most states since the 1973 Supreme Court ruling of law v. Wade, which legalized the procedure.

A coalition of supporters of abortion rights-including planned custody, reproductive rights centers and lawyer projects-has challenged nearly complete bans on behalf of a handful of abortion providers in the state. Meanwhile, a Texas patient fled to a neighboring state to get the procedure, according to interviews with nearly 24 women.

Texas is one of five states facing a legal battle over restricting access to abortion during a pandemic and is the farthest in the judicial process. In a series of legal applications last week, a coalition of abortion groups challenged similar bans in Alabama, Iowa, Ohio, and Oklahoma. So far, the judge has ordered at least a partial lift in Alabama, Ohio, and Oklahoma.

The following is a transcript of an interview with Paxton at CBS News. Edited for style and clarity.

CBS News reporter Kate Smith: Last week, the Governor of Texas ordered that all non-critical medical procedures be suspended during the COVID-19 crisis. Later, your office provided guidance to include abortion. What was your feeling up to your press release?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: Administrative orders are issued by the governor. We often work with them in creating them, but ultimately it is their decision how they want to express it and exactly what they are trying to achieve. When it was issued, it issued its own press release to help people understand that there were no exceptions under the governor’s decree related to all selective services. This is his job, only his job to determine what those orders are.

Why did you believe that abortion was not included in the elective procedure?

We just wanted to make sure that people understood they were, not just to include abortion. Looking at the original press release, I didn’t know if people could understand it, so I talked about dental services. He talked about orthopedic and dermatological services. So we were just trying to make sure. We did not cover all bases, but tried to cover some of the bases that people are not convinced that people would understand to be part of this.

What are some of the reactions that you have received since the press release was issued?

In fact, it is positive. Obviously, it is difficult to comply with many things that are happening now, so many people will need the help of their optional procedures as soon as this is done. However, in reality, we had no real objection, other than being the only group excluded from these services, only from groups like Planned Parenthood who wanted to be excluded.

Abortion, unlike dental procedures, is protected by the Constitution. Why is a temporary ban on abortion not considered unconstitutional?

Because the Governor’s Order deals with all optional procedures, we did not select an abortion service, but somebody. It covers all selective services. We are in crisis and governors operate with different powers than usual.

But abortion is protected by the Constitution. Why is this not unconstitutional?

Because governors currently have the power to restrict selective procedures under these powers. Well, this is not the case if your mother’s or baby’s life is involved. It is treated like any other provider. Of course, if they are handled differently, there are due process claims, but in this case they are treated the same as everyone else and, of course, are handled differently than everyone else I’m trying to find a way.

At the heart of the question is whether abortion is considered selective. Many people do not consider it selective. What is your reaction to it?

They always argued that it was a choice. Because they have always said that it is selective, by their own definition, the way they express their own terms and definitions, it is always a choice and does not change today. They have been claiming it for years and years. Since they claim that this is all about choice, there are obviously many elections associated with this, it is a choice and there is no difference today.

Many people in Texas just leave the state or do it yourself.

In fact, it is Texas law. Texas has different laws than other states, and people can certainly do it. You can move to another state or move to another state if you wish.

But rather than go to another state and resist home orders, wouldn’t they spread COVID-19 rather than go to a local clinic?

Well, I don’t generally control people moving around. People need to decide what they do every day, that is, whether to go to the grocery store or to violate certain orders. It is really a choice of what people make every day. We do not monitor everyone in the state. They can make their own decisions on how to respond to specific laws and specific orders.

Texas women-and I told many of them-they are leaving the state. They violate home orders to get an abortion anyway. However, the idea of ​​[temporary abortion of abortion] is to stop the spread of COVID-19. They seem to contradict each other.

In general, I think you can say that for all this part. Every administrative order has some negative consequences, which is also the case here. There are always difficulties. We are talking about the crisis. We are talking about dying people. We are trying to save life, that is what the governor is trying to do, he is trying to save life. And the fact that these women have decided to travel, you know, they’re making their own decisions, and they can make it.

This is a battle that looks like you can go to the Supreme Court. If District 5 does not give you the ability to enforce this ban, do you do it?

Either way, I would go to the Supreme Court. We think it’s ultimately because we’ll appeal it or Planned Parenthood will appeal.

Are you going to the Supreme Court now?

You will not be surprised. They now have a really busy schedule. I don’t know how it fits because they canceled some hearings, but it’s not surprising I have appealed to the Supreme Court, whether they accept it or not If so, we must however see.

Many women I have spoken to are very disappointed and disappointed at not being able to have an abortion right now. What is the message to those women?

To me, we seem to be in a very rare time. The governor decides on optional procedures and seeks to save lives. It is not an easy decision. It is sad to have an adverse effect on the lives of many people and to happen to these women. It is sad that it happens to people suffering from various illnesses, but that is only the reality we are in. Since we are in a time where no one has ever experienced, our governors and many elected officials nationwide are best served by caring for people and saving as many lives as possible. I think you’re exhausting.

Your state is a state that has historically passed abortion restrictions, along with many other states that have temporarily banned abortion during the coronavirus crisis. Is there a relationship between these two?

This was not the case. Optional procedures were not thought to affect a particular class of people looking for health care. And dealing with serious illness is clearly a very extreme remedy. So we have an unprecedented time and think it is difficult to criticize elected civil servants who are doing their best to save lives.

Do you consider yourself a “professional life”?

I have always considered myself a professional life. At least probably from college.

