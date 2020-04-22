That’s why Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee broke up

All speculation about the growing distance between Lee and Cuomo was confirmed to be accurate by Page Six in May 2019. According to the store, the couple “lived separate lives for a while” and both had moved away from Lee’s. Mount Kisco, New York when registering for sale. According to an internal source, Cuomo “moved out of her home in Westchester and moved into the governor’s mansion in Albany.” Lee, meanwhile, began splitting her time between her band at Battery Park in New York and a house in California. Another confidant noted, “It was like that for months.”

At the time, both Lee and Cuomo denied the rumors. While assuring that “nothing has changed – I live on Mount Cisco and Albany,” Lee went to Facebook to break the record. “Gossip abounds. Page 6 hit it!” He added, “I’m not getting a divorce. I’m not getting married. I’m not pregnant. I don’t have terminal cancer. My blood type isn’t B negative, it’s B positive! Serious people,” he jokes.

Explaining the sale of her home, which has raised rumors of a split, a friend of Lee’s told People, “She’s losing weight because she has too much work and no staff and she does it on her own. location in Georgia. She is busy with so many different, new TV productions and takes care of some sick family members. “