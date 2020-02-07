That’s why you could see a pickup of pink sausages blowing up music in London today

We Londoners see all kinds of art every day, from interactive art installations to people walking on the tube without pants.

Lots of things that we barely tapped on the eyelid, but there is something you may have seen today that turned out to be particularly strange.

A bright pink sausage van entertains passersby with epic love and sausage songs (think of Wiley returning with a Banger). Strange, isn’t it?

The reason?

It’s a promotion for the infamous Marks and Spencer love sausage, which is back in stores just in time for Valentine’s Day.

It’s basically a giant pig on the cover

(Image: Marks and Spencer)

Last year, the cheeky heart-shaped product caused a stir, selling in minutes and causing queues of customers wanting to eat a sausage – it was even trending on Twitter and saw Phillip Schofield taking one live this morning.

This year, the love sausage is also accompanied by the Give A Little Love sausage – a package of two small heart-shaped sausages infused with truffles and wrapped in smoked bacon because, as we all know, love comes in all sizes.

Alone or in combination, it is a product that will make Valentine’s Day even more delicious.

Download the MyLondon app

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city ever.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

.