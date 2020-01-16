THC vaporizes disease, deaths increase; Some patients cite legal purchases

January 16 (UPI) – The number of deaths from THC-related lung diseases increased again this week. According to health authorities, patients have informed health researchers that they have bought approved vaping products in pharmacies.

The total number of deaths from lung disease increased by three to 60 in 27 states and in the District of Columbia, health officials said. Other deaths are being investigated.

The total number of patients hospitalized in all 50 states increased from 2,602 in the past week to 2,668 (66).

Centers for disease control and prevention and the United States Food and Drug Administration have reported that the EVALI (e-cigarette or Vaping Product Use Associated Lung Injury) outbreak has been linked to THC vapes associated with the cutting ingredient vitamin E-acetate are contaminated.

The outbreak is still under investigation, and health officials said there could be more than one cause for the disease.

Sources of vapes

While federal health authorities warned people against using THC steam products from illegal or informal sources, a report released this week found that some patients said investigators said they had legally bought steam products at pharmacies.

Of 809 patients who registered themselves in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Utah and used THC vapes, 131 patients, or 16 percent, said they only use legally bought vaping products, and 51 said they used both illegal and legally bought products to use. Most patients, 627, said they obtained the vapes from informal sources.

Three percent of patients said investigators bought THC vapes in medical pharmacies, and eight percent said they bought them in recreational pharmacies. The report warned that patients may not admit or remember where they bought vaping products and that some reports came from family members.

“Even in states where marijuana has been legalized for adult recreational use, it may be difficult to determine whether a source is licensed by the state,” the report said. A crackdown by the California cannabis office in December, CDC confiscated nearly 10,000 illegal vape pens across the state in just three days.

In September, the Oregon Health Authority reported that one of the state’s first casualties was a patient who told health researchers that she had bought marijuana from an approved pharmacy. Oregon has legalized medical and recreational marijuana.

In December, health officials in Massachusetts, where marijuana is also legal, told six hospitalized EVALI patients that the investigators had bought vaping products from legal sources.

Youngsters between the ages of 13 and 17 most likely bought THC steam products from illegal sources, with 122 out of 130 or 94 percent citing their sources as friends, family members, or traders.

States with the most patients who said health researchers said they bought vapes from illegal sources were Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont.

EVALI patients were hospitalized for symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, and gastrointestinal complaints, including abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Other patients showed fever, chills, and weight loss.