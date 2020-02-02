The $ 1 billion PwC tower at Commercial Bay is finally finished

Five years after its announcement, a New Zealand mega-tower is nearing completion and will open stores, restaurants, bars and commercial spaces.

Final touches are underway on the country’s tallest new office building and the city’s largest shopping center: the $ 1 billion PwC tower on the city’s waterfront in the new commercial bay.

Announced for the first time on December 11, 2015 as a meager project of $ 681 million, shareholders were informed at the time: “The Commercial Bay shopping center should open its doors by October 2018, the office tower being completed mid-2019, “Precinct Properties told NZX. .

Now, some parts of the building should be open to the public in just two months: by March, the giant’s commercial components will be open with around 120 new stores spread over 18,000 m2, designer Harbor Eats opening a number of new outlets food.

A hundred points of sale will open “with a distribution of around 30% for large retailers, 45% for specialized retailers and 25% for food and beverages”.

Take a stroll through the Commercial Bay construction projects in the heart of the CBD.

H&M has been trading from there since August 2018, but the Italian Furla, the high-end Christian Dior, the Rodd and Gunn from New Zealand, Hershel Supply Co, Superette, Tommy Hilfiger and the Dutch fashion store Scotch & Soda, twenty-seven names, Storm, Ice Breaker, Kookai, The Gentry, Skintopia, Lovely by Skin Institute, The Art of Nails, Harker Herbals and Shampoo ‘n’ Things and many more will soon open their doors.

Photo / Jason Oxenham

Then it’s high-rise office buildings: the biggest corporate relocation of 2020 begins when thousands of tenants begin the huge relocation work in other parts of the city.

“It looks great on site – lots of activity,” said spokesman for owner NZX listed Precinct Properties this month, explaining how the media would be invited soon. Visits were about to be arranged, she said.

Physical work on the site began with the demolition of the old downtown shopping center around June 2016. Precinct bought the downtown site for $ 91.3 million and, by the end of 2015, had spent approximately 16 , $ 3 million in design and consulting costs.

It is expected to spend an additional $ 573.4 million to complete the development.

Then the construction boom in New Zealand came to a halt and delivery delays were revealed as well as sanctions imposed on Fletcher Construction.

Last February, the Herald reported how much $ 15.4 million was the total held by Precinct on the tower for delays and this happened in the six-month period until December 31, 2018 – the first after such damages appeared on Precinct’s accounts.

Photo / Michael Craig

SkyCity Entertainment Group said early last year that it had withheld $ 39.5 million from Fletcher Construction due to the delay in the convention center.

A number of office tenants have rented the tower. PwC has the naming rights, which will lease space with Chapman Tripp, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, DLA Piper and Regus.

PwC is already renting the neighboring building at Quay St which Precinct owns and which has naming rights.

MinterEllison is not a tenant of the City. This business is located at the Lumley Center on Shortland St.

DLA Piper is at level 22 at 205 Queen Street

Chapman Tripp is already at the ANZ center in Precinct, at the corner of rue Albert / Swanson.

HSBC leaves its address at 1 Queen Street in premises also belonging to Precinct to occupy several floors under a 10-year lease.

Alvarium Investments takes a prominent position in the building, rising to level 37 when the tower is completed.

This month, the Herald reported how a tenant had Precinct Ghost for the upper levels.

Photo / Michael Craig

Precinct wants to liquidate a company that has signed a rental agreement for the top two floors. Judgment released late last year reveals that Golden Tower NZ, which told Precinct in November 2017 that it no longer wanted to rent the top two floors of the new development, had abandoned its offices and had not responded to a lawsuit from the owner of the building.

Golden Tower is owned by Kawo Chan of Mount Roskill, according to the corporate office records, and its only director is Hongwen Song. In 2016, he bought the NZAX list of mobile payments minnow Lateral Corp and said he wanted to develop his real estate portfolio.

Precinct wants the company to pay $ 379,000 for legal and rental fees related to the failed deal.

