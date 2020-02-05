The 10 ads that lost Super Bowl LIV

On Monday, we looked at the Top 10 best air ads during Super Bowl LIV. Today, we’ll look at the ten worst ads from Sunday’s game.

After all, there can be no winners if there are no losers.

Avocado from Mexico – shopping network

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4QYhAAKja8 [/ embed]

The attempt by Avocado from Mexico to make a surreal commercial event that pulled our funny bones down was extremely flat. While they even made a post-joke that recognized how strange an idea was, the whole thing was not just funny: it was clumsy and broke.

Walmart – Famous Visitors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suVwYyIe1nY [/ embed]

This ad is Walmart’s marketing department that throws a lot of pop-culture references at the wall to see what sticks. There are some interesting nods to various sci-fi franchises, but in the end, this is a high budget mash-up of any movie that could get the rights.

Intuit TurboTax – All people are tax people

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKD0XN1GaK4 [/ embed]

This brand of Intuit for their TurboTax had all the sensations of a smoking song. This is not good. While they may have tried to be catchy and fun by this point, they just turned out to be corny.

Fox Nation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8Vk4M21bk4 [/ embed]

The ad that announced the development of Fox New’s entertainment service, FOX Nation, was effective only for a very specific type of person. The whole mall feels like an SNL sketch mocking the various media personalities on Fox News.

Michelob Ultra – Jimmy works out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7h6Vls-uO8 [/ embed]

It is a cheese factory featuring Jimmy Fallon, John Cena, and various celebrities who have come out of a coma. It’s one thing to be cheese, there’s room in this world for cheese, but the whole trade takes a different tone when considering Fallon’s supposed drinking problem. No one likes to think of alcoholism as cracks open up a new one.

Cheetos – I can’t touch this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTCISm4x0fI [/ embed]

This ad would be the best trademark of the 1993 Super Bowl. Now, it just makes Cheetos feel like a thing of the past. More than anything else, it makes us feel bad for MC Hammer.

Donald Trump – Criminal Justice Reform

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xtv_PJE8xns [/ embed]

Alice Johnson’s conviction was certainly great, but this ad was misleading. It made it appear that Donald Trump defended his release and that criminal justice reform was a big part of his platform when, frankly, he was in agreement with Kim Kardashian West in what felt like a PR stunt.

For an in-depth analysis of why advertising was so misleading, read this article. I’m going to move on because all of this advertising gave me an answer, “Come on, Donald. I’m trying to see the game here.”

Pepsi – zero sugar. It was done right

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddADu4-A7Io [/ embed]

It is never a good sign when you have to try to understand your opponent to bring yourself up. It makes things worse when your attempt to do so leaves their branding in the mind of your target audience more than yours. That’s exactly what happened when Pepsi went after Coca-Cola with this ad.

Quick 9 – Sequential

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ4MZlL9zTE [/ embed]

Dramatic trading was yet another installment in the cash grab of a franchise that is the film Fast & Furious. The ‘Fast 9’ trailer is accompanied by a punching soundtrack that echoes ‘Hallelujah!’ It is a polarizing franchise that has some more excited than others. For those of us in the latter, an euphoric flourish is a feeling that we will not associate with the franchise until they announce that they have done – something that will probably be a lot after we are all gone.

Snickers – Define the world

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLAV4LYO-yU [/ embed]

This was a relaxed effort by the Snickers. The “normal people who sang bad” energy was grilled, and even Louis Gusman seems completely beyond that during the celebrity camera. They comment on so many different things that are “wrong with the world” but they may have to deal with the problem with their marketing department.