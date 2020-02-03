The 10 ads that won the Super Bowl

Over the years, advertising has become as much a part of the Super Bowl experience as feathers and beer. Companies have become aware of this trend and have started focusing on creating something memorable during one of the biggest promotional events of the year.

Here are the top ads that took full advantage of their time – and their $ 5.6 million per 30 seconds – in the spotlight.

Pringles – ‘Rick and Morty’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ffu_LU6KpQI

This Pringles ad used everything that makes Rick & Morty great. Post-commenting, self-knowledge, and the irrationality of patents all make it an unforgettable and effective commercial. Not thinking about stacking Pringles – or at least Morty-bots – the next time you’re in the grocery store?

Rocket Mortgage – Jason Momoa Gets Comfortable

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8SOT9fCTfM

Rocket Mortgage has taken absurdity and computer animation to a whole new level that will surely have people talking in the water cooler. Seeing Jason Momoa “comfortable” is indeed a unique experience. By the end of the commercial, it looks like a roadie from Adult Swim’s comedy Metalocalypse. Whether you’re laughing or picking up, you’ll remember this ad.

Google – Loretta

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xSxXiHwMrg

Set to a Great Big World “Say Something” tool, Google went straight for the strings hearts with this ad. Introducing a man with Alzheimer’s who uses Google Assistant to find out his dead wife, this spot puts a piece on your throat. This is an effective piece that excites America as a whole and is a minute and thirty seconds that we will not soon forget.

Coca Cola Energy – Martin Scorsese can’t take part in Jonah Hill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gAZRN3SCBw

This is one of the most relevant promotions of the game. Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill hit the nail on the head, recording something that millions of millennia have lived through. Scorsese is anxiously waiting for this text back looking at the “typewriter icon”. Hill is the lack of energy to get out while not wanting to be a flake. Fortunately, Coca Cola Energy saved the night!

Hyundai Sonata – Smaht Pahk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85iRQdjCzj0

This point from Hyundai is silly for the sake of silly. Watching Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch set their sights on Boston to discuss the new Sonata is a good family time. This will definitely be the most mentioned of all ads. Sometimes, simplicity is the way to go.

Olay – Make room for women

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-0Ll60FkLg

Olay’s ad focused on the difference. Their position promoting their #MakeSpaceForWomen campaign is so light and empowering. For this ad, Olay worked with Women Who Code, an NPO whose mission is to help women achieve their technology goals. Olay promised donations to the women coding for the revenue generated from the #MakeSpaceForWomen Twitter campaign, with a dollar per tweet going to the organization.

Mountain Dew – The glow

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luVNDxIw9Yg

Mountain Dew paid tribute to the Kubrick Classic, ‘The Shining’ in this delightful parody of the Zero Sugar campaign. Bryan Cranston does a great job recording the maniacal tone of Jack Nicholson while hitting Mountain Dew, but the highlight is definitely Tracee Ellis Ross’s Shelly Duvall. Ross hitting the knife with his brush is a real laugh.

NFL – Introducing Change

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m5i1vUjzqHo

This NFL ad that aired during the Super Bowl is proof that they are trying to turn a new leaf and trying to make a difference in the African American community. By focusing on the death of Anquan Boldin’s Corey Jones and Boldin’s work in developing the Player Coalition, the NFL hopes to rebuild their brand as influencers and role models.

Bud Light Seltzer – Post Malone Campaign

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9ZfwZYzrM4

Bud Light used the Post Malone image to release their new Bud Light Seltzer. Posty has been associated with Bud Light for years, and these two ads dive deep into Malone’s mind as he makes the transition to their new seller. Seeing a bunch of lab guys representing his mind covered in his facial tattoo signing was funny, and the scripts were just as good.

Porsche – The robbery

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UAgbv6993k

Porsche has given a fun brand that has managed to highlight its history as a motor sport icon, while also announcing the launch of their new electric car, the Porsche Taycan. This was an extremely effective commercial and is one of the most memorable spots of many electrically advertised cars.