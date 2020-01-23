The 10 best leather jackets for men

Okay, you want to look cool. To do this, you could start smoking, get a tattoo, pierce a part of your body – or do without the somewhat permanent (and potentially harmful) options and simply buy a leather jacket.

Leather jackets have always been known for coolness. The leather jacket was originally worn by aviators and military personnel in the 1900s and is one of the coolest people and moments in pop culture: the punk movement, Marlon Brando in The Wild One, real bikers, Brad Pitt in the Fight Club, and most recently Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems – the list goes on. But why is the number of men wearing leather jackets so small, even though they have always populated a popular culture? Though it is often touted as an essential element that every guy should own, there are few real men who attract them. Why again?

My personal theory is that men, yes you, are afraid to wear them. As ridiculous as it sounds, with such bastions of coolness (I mean, we’re talking about Marlon Brando and Brad Pitt, guys), it’s understandable why you might hesitate to try it yourself. For everyone who falls into the reticent’s camp: don’t be afraid of the leather jacket. Although you may think they are reserved only for fictional characters portrayed by extremely attractive actors, it is quite possible that an ordinary old Joe wears you and does not look like a cheater. It’s all about finding the leather jacket that suits you.

You are probably inclined to think of biker jackets as your only option for leather outerwear, but there are many repetitions of the style as shown below. If you don’t know how to have a style, keep in mind that simplicity is key: a white t-shirt, jeans, pretty much all shoes, and the leather jacket that best suits your preferences, and you’ll become like one look like those enviable people who can look stylish without trying – and most importantly, you look cool.

Mango biker jacket made of synthetic leather

For those who are only immersed in the world of leather jackets, this mango option is a good entry point. Since it is synthetic leather, you do not have to commit yourself to the investment price of real leather. So if you decide that you like it, you can always go to real leather.

Barneys Originals Reefer leather jacket

This is your work-appropriate leather jacket: it’s not a real blazer, but it’s streamlined enough to look professional and don’t think you belong to a biker gang. And it will easily transition to post-work activities.

Everlane leather bomber jacket

You may already have a bomber jacket, but do you have a leather bomber jacket? If the answer is no, get it. This Everlane number is made of supple lambskin and looks soft and supple like Butta. In addition, the bomber style is like two jackets for the price of one and means more versatility.

D73 ring

For those who are ready to do anything, this D73 jacket is as close to reality as possible. This jacket is preferred by motorcyclists because of its ability to adapt to the body. The more you wear it, the better it adapts to your shape and the more comfortable and unique it is. It will take a lot of confidence to wear it, but I believe in you.

COS leather shirt

Although technically it is not a jacket, this leather overshirt is just too good to be without. It is very rare to see leather goods alongside the usual brown and black. Pull it out when spring comes.

ALLSAINTS Drury leather biker jacket

The more a leather jacket breaks, the cooler it looks. Save yourself years of having to pull a jacket through your alarm clock and buy one that’s already artfully troubled. People will think you’ve been wearing this jacket for years and you’ll look like the most rebellious rebels.

Levi’s leather trucker jacket

A leather trucker is another safe entry point into wearing leather outerwear. This Levi has a nice finish that prevents it from looking too leathery, so people might not even notice at first glance that it is leather. But if you ask, you can tell them that it is genuine leather.

Buck Mason Bruiser bomber jacket

Again, you can’t go wrong with a bomber, so we threw another one into the mix. This model is less military than the Everlane model due to its zip pockets and fabric collar, but is equally suitable for everyday use.

Schott LC1259 Bombardier Jacket

If you really want to pay homage to the ancestors who wear leather, an aviation style jacket is the right choice. The Bombardier jacket from Schott is almost identical to that of old school pilots.

Lemaire Brown leather blouson jacket

This is just a nice jacket. It may not be the most practical leather jacket for beginners, but if that’s what you want (and you can afford it), you’ll have more power. The “dark earth” color is a little more subtle and softer than traditional black leather – ideal if you want to look tough while showing that you have a soft side.

