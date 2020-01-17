The 10 cars we’re most looking forward to in 2020

While the auto industry is plunging into electrification and semi-autonomous technology, standing out from previous driver participation indicators like manual transmissions, there is no doubt that the vehicles I drive as a journalist are changing fast.

An influx of SUVs and crossovers, which are often so similar that they cannot be distinguished from one another, has attracted much of the attention in the showroom and more interesting options – sports cars, niche vehicles, SUVs and wagons – with far fewer vehicles leave the limelight ,

That being said, there are still fascinating automobiles, especially when automotive companies are trying to win the eyes (and dollars) of potential buyers in an increasingly competitive market. Here’s what interests me the most over the next year.

1. 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8

Chevrolet reversed the Corvette’s formula for the 2020 C8 model and clogged its V8 engine between the front fenders behind the driver after more than 60 years. Not only has this changed the character of the Vette dramatically, but the car also dispenses with a third pedal, which from now on will be converted to an automated dual clutch transmission. Chevy’s decision to deliver full power (at 495 horsepower, which is 0 to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds) dictated both decisions, and I can’t wait to find out firsthand whether this was the right decision.

2nd 2020 Genesis GV80

Wait, after all the hustle and bustle in the intro, am I really excited about an SUV? Yes. Not necessarily because of the driving behavior, though I’m sure Genesis will find the balance between comfort and control that high-end buyers are looking for, especially given how well the existing Genesis sedans do. No, I’m most interested in the GV80 because it will disrupt the current hegemony of premium sport utilities in much the same way that the G70 sedan paid attention to compact German competitors. The Koreans have landed in the luxury country, and the GV80 will be their biggest splash to date.

3. 2021 Alfa Romeo GTV

Alfa Romeo is expanding its North American range with the GTV to four, a coupé that will borrow its platform from the Stelvio Pass and Giulia. I am excited to see whether the two-door will be equipped with all-wheel drive, as this will make it easier to control the 600 hp of the upcoming turbocharged hybrid V6 (my main complaint regarding the otherwise beautiful Giulia Quadrifoglio model). I also pray for better infotainment from a company that has access to FCA’s great touchscreens.

4th 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford shoots back at the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye with its own 760 hp muscle car. Given that the massively charged V8 engines are not as up to date these days, I am more interested in how the Shelby GT500 deals with them. The less gifted GT350 is a dream to drive on a racetrack, but will its heavier, hairier sibling offer the same level of balance? And will it leave the same impression on me as it is only an automatic function?

5. 2021 Rivian R1T

Boutique electric vehicle builders come and go with changing tides and short attention spans from venture capitalists, but Rivian is one to watch. The R1T is a pickup that promises real value in use, excellent off-road capability and a striking design that is aimed exclusively at the upper end of the public that buys trucks. The R1T is slightly smaller than a conventional full-size truck, has a range of 400 miles and a trailer load of 11,000 pounds, and is not a toy. With an electric motor on each wheel, only a few gas-powered rigs will be able to control the track.

6. 2020 GMC Yukon / Chevrolet Tahoe

Rivian is just a blink of an eye for the GM twins, high-revenue truck-based SUVs that are finally getting a bit of modernization for the current model year. GMC and Chevrolet are the last to hang on an active rear axle and have added independent rear wheel suspension to every vehicle with this latest redesign. This should smooth out their respective trips and make them more competitive against Ford’s excellent expedition. They will also offer a sneak peak at the next generation Escalade that will run on the same platform.

7. 2020 Porsche Taycan

I have two jobs on the Taycan. On the one hand, I’m glad to see that an established car manufacturer is producing a performance EV that can keep up with the Tesla Model S while being cut off in terms of fit and finish. On the other hand, it is difficult to enjoy an electric car that weighs 5,000 pounds, no matter how strong it is (up to 750 horses). Numbers are great, but they’re not a useful measure of how well a driver binds to a vehicle, and in my experience, the crowd is the enemy. This shouldn’t matter to most Taycan owners. You will be content with a respectable range and excellent acceleration, but for me it is and I love to prove myself wrong.

8. 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo

The next Porsche entry in this list offers a much better chance of sparks flying when you sit in the driver’s seat. The 911 of the current generation lacks the turbo model, which will be corrected this year. I know, I know, all 911s have a turbo engine these days, but the “T” version in the capital delivers up to 641 HP in Turbo S form, which shortens 0-60 times to 2.5 seconds. It is worth noting that this is the third sports car in this list for which no manual transmission is specified on the option sheet.

9. 2021 Ram Dakota

With the Ram Dakota, the Jeep Gladiator will produce a more practical model that will return the FCA to medium-sized companies after a few years. Equipped with the same chassis with a more road-friendly independent front suspension and a damper setup tuned to the road, the Dakota offers more comfortable handling than its jeep sibling, albeit with less style effect. If, like me, you can’t stand the gladiator’s nervous asphalt antics, the Dakota might be the answer. It will also have the virtue of being the newest pickup platform in its class as it arrives later this year.

10. 2021 Audi RS6 Avant

This is personal: I love cars. With 591 hp, all-wheel drive and a breathtaking interior, the Audi RS6 Avant is like a siren that wakes up my serotonin centers. Audi may only sell a handful of these crossover alternatives, but kudos to the brand that took up the challenge of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, the only other muscular long roof that crossed the ocean and found its way into our hearts.