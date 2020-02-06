The 10 Essential 80s Thrash Metal Albums

It used to be easy. Very easy: there was heavy and there was metal.

But then something started to move in San Francisco in the early 1980s, some spotty oglers who lived in the basement and seldom ventured into the sun off the west coast were inspired by punk from the mid-1970s. the punk and the late 70s in the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal aggression.

It came into existence when a young Metallica made a demo in 1982, No Life “Til Leather. This was thrash at its most formative, but the tape came at the right time. These were tough times for heavy metal in the United States. Metallica’s livewire tactics brought a sleeping scene back to life.

San Francisco exploded properly with a lively outburst of raw young thrash acts. It wasn’t long before the creeping death had spread across the US. Then the disease spread to Europe, to Germany and then to the heart of Brazil …

Metallica started young, stupid and full of Absolut vodka. But they quickly outgrown their nickname “Alcoholica”, denounced the thrash movement and distanced themselves from their peers. Nevertheless, the debut album Kill ’Em All still sounds raw and unbridled.

The guitars rattle like Gatling guns, but there are also all important songs, because NWOBHM influences are brought. The titles of the songs remain painfully known: Seek & Destroy, Phantom Lord, Whiplash … and of course (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth, the beautiful showcase for the late bass player Cliff Burton. This is as far away from St. Anger as the Earth is from Uranus.

Anthrax – Spread of the disease

Years before they pioneered rap metal with I’m The Man and Bring The Noise, Anthrax fought with Testament for a place in the thrash top three dominated by Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth.

Shrill singer Joey Belladonna was too traditional a front man for some, but what distinguished Anthrax was a dark sense of humor (really obvious on the S.O.D and M.O.D side projects). Spreading … recalls an airy Metallica and is nourished by the chunking guitar playing of Scott Ian.

Anthrax set their stand on their debut album Fistful Of Metal with the song Metal Thrashing Mad. Spreading … delivers the aftershock.

Exodus – Bonded By Blood

Kirk Hammett was in an early version of the line-up of this band. Hammett was poached by Metallica to replace Dave Mustaine, and Exodus drafted in replacement guitarist Rick Hunolt. But by the time Bonded … came out, Metallica were ready to deliver their Master Of Puppets breakthrough; Exodus had just become a band in a fast-growing scene.

That said, this is still full of power and A Lesson In Violence is exactly that: a tutorial on bloody cruelty. Singer Paul Baloff (who died in ’02) then stopped to be replaced by Steve ‘Zetro’ Sousa. Baloff returned in the late 90s, but it was too late. The time was over Exodus again.

Owned – Seven churches

Occupied never really got the attention they deserved and always remained a cult band, despite the fact that they had judiciously covered all the bases: a little thrash here, a soup of death, and abundant statements from Satan to complete it all.

A quick glance at the track titles tells you everything you need to know about Seven Churches: Exorcist, Burning In Hell, Pentagram … well, there’s even a song called Death Metal!

Follow-up album Beyond The Gates was unfortunately not so good, and then the band inexplicably got Joe Satriani to produce their third release, The Eyes Of Horror. Guitarist Larry LaLonde then went on to find fame in Primus.

Slayer – Reign In Blood

Incredibly, Slayer was something of a joke for Reign In Blood. Admittedly, the corrupt Hell Awaits (’85) had the cognoscenti curiously lift their coffin lids. But it took Reign to do a full excavation.

This is not only an excellent thrash album, it is one of the best metal releases ever. Producer Rick Rubin refined Slayer in severely warped bloodhounds. The album, which starts with the melted Angel Of Death, only takes around 30 minutes.

But imagine that you have been standing under a wind farm generator for so long and have your skull repeatedly cleaved by its swirling propellers. That is the impact of Reign In Blood.

Megadeth – Peace Sells … But who buys?

Megadeth was the first act to take the essential ingredients of thrash – volume, attitude, brutality – and streamlined it with shred-like soling. The beautiful guitar by Dave Mustaine brought the genre to unknown until now and his highbrow lyrics contain noise-hungry Neanderthals scratching their heads in bewilderment.

But the furious indignation that crackled through Wake Up Dead and Black Friday, plus the complex structure of the songs, made people realize that thrash was not just about growling. Mustaine’s “fuck-you-Metallica” message has never been so eloquent.

Dark Angel – Darkness Descends

Although their singer worked under Don Doty’s namby-pamby moniker, Dark Angel was huge. Some might argue about our recording here of the band’s semi-obscure Darkness Descends, but in the language of time we can only answer: FOAD.

Produced by Randy Burns (Nuclear Assault) and fired by bulldozing drummer Gene Hoglan, Dark Angel has never equaled the glory of this second album. Every song is a bad riff-monger, as you would expect with names like Hunger Of The Undead and The Burning Of Sodom.

Meanwhile, if neck-shivering nihilism is your bag, then Death Is Certain (Life Is Not) is the track on the rack.

Destruction – Eternal destruction

We once saw Destruction support Motörhead. Lemmy and co had an off-night and the German band fully benefited and reduced them to the level of a geriatric string quartet.

Led by charismatic bassist / singer Schmier, Destruction showed that even if the local version of traditional heavy metal had no idea, Germans were born to distort.

Destruction struck just the right deal on Life Without Sense, which is bursting with breathless hatred and strength. Curse The Gods is equally mind-numbing. If you can’t stand an entire album, the Mad Butcher EP (’87) should do well instead.

Testament – The legacy

Testament began his life as Legacy with singer Steve “Zetro” Sousa (later from Exodus), but Chuck Billy joined this first album, whose title paid tribute to the legacy of the band.

Testament also got a new guitarist (Alex Skolnick) and the results were spectacular. The band was more skilled than many of their rivals. Twin guitar harmonies and melodic intros dragged you out of the well and gave you a snake.

Then songs like COTLOD (Curse Of The Legions Of Death, natch) threw you back into the waving bodies. Billy was the first sore throat with the ability to seamlessly switch from screaming to singing and back again.

Sepultura – Beneath The Remains

The Sepultura in Brazil was more of a death metal outfit on their first releases. But by the time there were still remnants, the band had refined their sound and replaced the studied morbidity with superhuman intensity.

This is a great record, with the best from Slayer up there. It is a triumph of cracking technology, with high speed grinding and a sloppy industrial undercurrent.

You know exactly what you get on Lobotomy with its song of “Brain killing brain!” While Inner Self (“Walking this dirty street / With hate in my mind”) is a hair-raising story about life in a third world country. The last great thrash album from the 80s. Stronger than hate, indeed.

(Image credit: future)