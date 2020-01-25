The 10 most disappointing SNL hosts (and the 5 most memorable)

In the world of late night comedy, an ensemble show remains at the top. Obviously it is “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), a show that has been broadcasting since 1975. Over the years, SNL has received an impressive 270 Emmy nominations and 67 Emmy awards. In addition, the show received two George Foster Peabody Awards.

SNL’s secret to success is undoubtedly the talented cast. Some of the best known SNL alums are Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Jason Sudeikis, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, Amy Poehler, Chris Parnell, Maya Rudolph, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, David Spade and Chris Rock. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bill Murray.

In addition to the performers, SNL is also known for having a different guest every time. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work properly. Below is an overview of ten of the most disappointing SNL hosts over the years, as well as five memorable ones:

15 Disappointing: watching Charles Barkley Host can make you wince

Sure, Charles Barkley was fun watching the basketball court when he played in the NBA. However, when it comes to performing comedy in front of a live audience, some argue that Barkley is neglected. Critics say Barkley can sound monotonous at times. So you won’t laugh much. In the meantime, we are not sure how it happened that he hosted SNL four times.

14 Disappointing: Surprisingly, Nancy Kerrigan’s performance stalled

Nancy Kerrigan, like Charles Barkley, is a well-known professional athlete who is even celebrated. And even though it’s incredible to see her on the ice, it seems that she’s less talented at delivering comedy. It was a long time ago in 1994 that Kerrigan acted as a guest presenter at SNL. But to this day, people can still remember how much the flop was their show.

13 Memorable: Scarlett Johansson never hesitated to make fun of himself

Today it seems that Scarlett Johansson is everywhere. At SNL, Johansson has hosted a record six times. In the past, she even made fun of the fact that Black Widow hadn’t yet got a solo film. A few years later, Marvel finally decided it was time to make a “Black Widow” film. Presumably she can no longer joke about it.

12 Disappointing: Justin Bieber can sing, but he can’t do a comedy

Yes, Justin Bieber is a kind of musical sensation. However, he does not enjoy being at SNL. SNL’s Bill Hader remembered Bieber’s employees who harassed the cast and crew. He said to Howard Stern: “He had a man who had a slice of pizza in his hand, a man who had a diet soda in his hand. You go around the stage and try to fight all these people through to get dressed. “

11 Disappointing: Lindsay Lohan struggled all the time and found it difficult to watch her

Lindsay Lohan was perhaps a pretty impressive child actress. But she was still fighting as an SNL host. A review by The Huffington Post found that Lohan was “not done yet”. It also said, “It was obvious that the cast and the authors didn’t trust her very much (and why should they do that?) Since they banished her to the replacement service in pretty much every sketch.”

10 Memorable: Melissa McCarthy made everyone laugh every time she hosted

Melissa McCarthy is one of the top comedians today. And every time she stepped on the SNL stage, she showed how hilarious she could be. McCarthy hosted the show for the fifth time in 2017 and again received rave reviews. In fact, she has cleverly portrayed the role of the former White House press secretary.

9 Disappointing: Paris Hilton is one of the worst SNL hosts ever

A few years ago, Paris Hilton was a reality star that was traded as an SNL host. However, this turned out to be a really bad decision. As Fey Howard Stern had said: “The people at ‘SNL’ said, ‘Maybe she’s fun, maybe she doesn’t take herself so seriously.’ She takes herself so seriously! “She also said that Hilton is” incredibly stupid and so proud of how stupid she is. “

8 Disappointing: Paula Abdul was clearly not satisfied with her guest appearance

Paula Abdul may be a talented singer and dancer, but she struggles when it comes to drawing comedy. Fey remembered Abdul’s time as a presenter and told Playboy magazine that the former American Idol judge was “catastrophic … as it seems to be general” and “terrible”. She also noticed that Abdul looked like she wasn’t having a good time on the show.

7 Remarkable: Steve Martin is a member of the “Five Timers Club” because he is so good

Steve Martin is an actor who has had the honor to host SNL 15 times. His first hosting was a long time ago in 1976. Since then, he has reportedly appeared on the show in up to 27 individual designs. His most memorable roles include a singing and dancing King Tut and a medieval hairdresser.

6 Disappointing: Steven Seagal looked a bit arrogant

Steven Seagal hosted SNL in 1991. When he appeared on the Tonight Show in 2009, former actor Tim Meadows recalled: “The biggest problem with Steven Seagal was that he complained about jokes he didn’t get – you can’t explain anything to German if he doesn’t speak German , He was just not funny and he was very critical of the cast and typists. “

5 Disappointing: Adrien Brody’s Jamaican impression was really boring

Sure, Adrien Brody is an accomplished and respected actor. However, this does not necessarily make it an ideal SNL host. In fact, his stay on the late night show was considered a failure. When he moderated the show in 2003, Brody did not follow his lines and improvised instead. This allegedly did not go well with SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

4 Memorable: Justin Timberlake is a natural comedian

In 2013, singer Justin Timberlake hosted SNL for the fifth time and showed that he belongs in the late-night comedy scene. For starters, he started the night with an impression of Elton John and even delivered a parody of “Candle in the Wind”. Later that evening, he repeated his role in the famous Omeletteville sketch.

3 Disappointing: January Jones didn’t have enough energy and people complained that it was boring

January Jones may have impressed critics in her appearance on the Mad Men television show, but many agree that it is not suitable for sketch comedy. In fact, some have even claimed that she was possibly the worst SNL hostess ever. Some argued that Jones seemed unprepared for the show. At some point she was even caught and asked, “Which camera?”

2 Disappointing: Chevy Chase wasn’t nice on the set

Actor Chevy Chase quickly developed a reputation for being difficult when he moderated SNL. In their book, authors Doug Hill and Jeff Weingrad claimed: “He was also an extremely effective put-down artist. He found out that someone was sensitive – maybe a pimple in the nose – and then thought about it mercilessly. “

1 Remarkable: Alec Baldwin is almost like a regular actor

Today, nobody can deny that Alec Baldwin is the most memorable guest host on SNL ever. In fact, he quickly became an SNL favorite since he first moderated the show in 1990. Over the years, Baldwin became known for sketches such as “Schweddy Balls” and “Canteen Boy”. At the same time, nobody can deny this Baldwin is doing an incredible job as President of the United States.

