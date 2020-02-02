The 10 newest sports car concepts that want transmissions now (and 5 that they don’t want)

Anyone who has ever attended one of the major international auto events knows that the stars of the show are always the concept cars. Vehicles that set the limits of what is possible – and acceptable – in design and technology.

Some of these concepts eventually become production cars, although they often change beyond recognition before they land on the car park. Others are so crazy that they were only created to draw the manufacturer’s attention – not always the best attention (as the following reveals).

In recent years there have been some spectacular concept cars at events such as the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Geneva Motor Show and the North American International Motor Show. Unfortunately, others are meant to remain oddities in the automotive field.

15 Do you want now?: Aston Martin Valhalla

The Aston Martin Valhalla presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show is the result of a collaboration between the British automotive giants and Red Bull Racing. It is already planned to produce 500 units in 2021. Much of the design and engineering comes from the Aston Martin Valkyrie racing car.

14 Now want: Karma SC2

The California-based automaker, best known for its Karma Fisker electric sports car, recently launched its Karma SC2 concept, a stunning piece of automotive design with the right power. The SC2 is a purely electric vehicle, but has 1,085 hp under the hood and accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds.

13 Do you want now: Hongqi S9

The Chinese automakers have not only managed to copy Western vehicles, but have also developed some impressive own concept vehicles. The Hongqi S9 super sports car appeared at the IAA 2019 in Frankfurt and promised an impressive top speed of 300 km / h with its powerful hybrid engine.

12 Do you want now: Acura Type S

The Acura Type S concept vehicle presented at the 2019 Monterey High End Week gave drivers an insight into what to expect from the new Acura sedan that will be available in 2021. that the Acura doesn’t hurt its impressive design.

11 Make a wish now: Bentley EXP 100 GT

The renowned automotive company Bentley celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019 by presenting its Bentley EXP 100 GT at the Monterey Car Week. It manages to combine the classic style of a Bentley with some very futuristic innovations, like an electric battery that powers the Grand Tourer from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

10 Make a wish now: Grove Granite

Chinese automaker Grove is one of the new kids in the automotive industry, but at the Shanghai Motor Show in 2019, they caused a sensation with the launch of the Grove granite concept car. It was not only designed by Pininfarina, the head of the Ferrari style, but claims that it is the first car in the world that only runs on hydrogen fuel cells.

9 Now want: Aston Martin Vanquish Vision

Aston Martin appears in this list for the second time – and for good reason, given the exquisite sense of style. The Aston Martin Vanquish vision concept was unveiled in Geneva, and the vehicle is slated to go into production in 2022 – though it will likely bring you over $ 300,000 if you want to buy one.

8 Now want: Ford Mustang Lithium

The Ford Mustang is one of the most recognizable names in American automobile history, but it seems that the company is still looking for ways to improve its classic muscle car. Interestingly, the Ford Mustang Lithium, launched at SEMA 2019 in Las Vegas in 2019, is a muscle car with an electric motor and a manual transmission.

7 Make a wish now: Genesis Mint

Described as a city car, the Genesis Mint concept still looks like it was designed by a sports car designer. Genesis is the name of Hyundai’s luxury division, and the mint certainly lives up to the label with its striking exterior and opulent interior design, as well as an electric motor with a range of 200 miles.

6 Now want: Toyota Mirai

The Toyota Mirai made its debut at the Tokyo Motor Show in October 2019, but has already made gearboxes speak. With an electric motor powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, it is about as environmentally friendly as cars and is slated to be sold to eager drivers later in 2020.

5 Don’t want: Kia Futuron

Not every newer concept car has the same reception as the Toyota Mirai and others. The Kia Futuron, unveiled at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, is more like an alien spaceship than a car, and has an equally minimal interior, including fully adjustable seats, when the car is in autonomous driving mode.

4 I don’t want: Toyota E-Racer

At first glance, the Toyota E-Racer looks like an exciting and innovative concept car that looks more like a Formula 1 car than something you would take with you for a drive. And this is where the disappointment begins. The Toyota E-Racer was not developed for driving, but is simply a high-tech virtual reality tool with which “drivers” can experience different race tracks.

3 I don’t want to: BMW Vision M Next

Concept cars are a great opportunity for car designers to develop creatively and try out new innovations. However, sometimes designers try to throw too many new ideas into a car at the same time. This is exactly what seems to have gone wrong with the BMW Vision M Next, which was presented at the BMW NextGen conference in Munich.

2 I don’t want: Lexus LF30

The Lexus LF30 concept car was unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019, but it could just as easily have been launched in the 1980s. Aside from some modern style elements and electric motors, the Lexus LF30 is plagued by some very outdated features, including a pair of ugly and unwieldy gullwing doors.

1 I don’t want: Toyota Rhombus

Another fully electric vehicle, the Toyota Rhombus Concept Car, made its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show and was sure to cause a stir. When you looked beyond the uncomfortable exterior, it was clear that it was the unusual interior that disappointed this vehicle with a single driver’s seat and a lounge seating area in the rear.

