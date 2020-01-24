The 10 things the Dems say prove that Trump acted corrupt in Ukraine

Of course, the false investigations that President Donald Trump wanted Ukraine to launch on Joe Biden and the 2016 elections were conspiratorial garbage. But beyond that, House director of removal Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Thursday there are 10 clear reasons why the pressure for investigations was corrupt.

On the floor of the Senate, Schiff presented an exhibition listing them in neat sentences:

Here is how he argued the case:

1. President Trump only cared about the news of the investigations

Several witnesses have said, and records show, that Trump envoys who were pushing Ukraine for investigations were more concerned with the announcement of these probes. Schiff highlighted the testimony of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland that “the only thing I have heard from Mr. Giuliani or otherwise is that they had to be announced in a form or another ”- not that they actually had to start or be completed.

Schiff also noted a recently disclosed note from Giuliani’s partner Lev Parnas: “Ask (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky to announce that the Biden affair will be investigated.”

2. President Trump only cared about “big stuff”: Biden investigation

Schiff noted the testimony of diplomat David Holmes, who heard a call between Sondland and Trump the day after Trump had personally pressured Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. Holmes testified that he heard Trump ask Sondland if Zelensky “was going to investigate?”

In a post-call conversation, Holmes said Sondland had told him, “The president only cares about” big stuff “”, like “the Biden investigation that Mr. Giuliani was pushing”. Trump then publicly requested a Biden investigation, Schiff noted.

3. President Trump used his personal lawyer: it’s not “foreign policy”

Rudy Giuliani himself has confirmed this point several times, said Schiff. In a letter to the President of Ukraine, Giuliani told Zelensky, “I am the private counsel of Donald J. Trump. To be precise, I represent him as a private citizen and not as the President of the United States. Giuliani also told the New York Times in May of last year that the fruits of his investigative work in Ukraine could be “very, very useful for my client.”

4. The phony investigations were never part of official US policy

Several national security officials have testified that Trump’s pressure for telephone investigations with Zelensky was not among the talking points prepared by Trump for the appeal – or that they expressed concern after the appeal regarding the Trump push. Trump was not required to use official talking points, Schiff said, but “if it was American policy, it probably would have been in talking points and briefing papers.” In addition, Schiff argued, the pressure for investigations has undermined the existing United States. political in the region – one of support for Ukraine in order to repel Russia and support for legitimate anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine.

5. The phony investigations took place outside the official channels

After the appeal records showed that Trump had referred to Attorney General Bill Barr during his July appeal with Zelensnky, the Justice Department quickly distanced itself from the pressure campaign in Ukraine, said Schiff.

“If these legitimate inquiries were in the national interest, why was Bill Barr’s justice department so quick to part with them?” He said. “The simple answer is that, as we see so clearly, they were against official US policy and our national security. The Department of Justice wanted nothing to do with it. And by asking for these investigations, the president was abusing his power. “

6. Several administration officials expressed concerns

Several witnesses told investigators that they had expressed concerns about Trump’s call with Zelensky to government lawyers, Schiff said. Acting Ambassador of Ukraine Bill Taylor has raised concerns about the suspension of aid to Ukraine, said Schiff, and George Kent, the Assistant Deputy Secretary of State for l ‘Europe and Eastern Europe, expressed concern over the State Department’s response to a request for investigators’ documents on the dismissal of Congress.

7. Ukraine expresses concern: political inquiries

Ukrainian officials have alarmed their American counterparts about being drawn into US domestic politics, said Schiff, citing text messages delivered to Congress by former Ukrainian special envoy Kurt Volker. “President Zelenskyy appreciates that Ukraine is taken seriously, not just as an instrument in Washington’s internal re-election policy,” Taylor said in Sondland in July.

Involvement in American politics, Schiff argued, risked not only the perception that Ukraine had positioned itself against the Republican or Democratic Party – but also that Ukraine was seen as a pawn in domestic politics. Zelensky himself said after the White House made his phone call to Trump public, “I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be involved in democratic and open elections – elections in the United States.”

8. The White House attempted to bury the appeal

The White House has released only a “brief, incomplete summary” of the July call between Trump and Zelensky, Schiff argued, not to mention Trump’s pressure for false investigations. In addition, NSC official Tim Morrison acknowledged that he had requested that access to the Trump-Zelensky appeal memorandum be restricted.

John Eisenberg, legal counsel for the NSC, said the appeal note had been restricted in error, Morrison said. “I’m sure it was a very innocent mistake,” said Schiff. “However, error or no error, it remained on this system until at least the third week of September 2019.”

9. The President Told Us In His Own Statements

Schiff returned to the call that Holmes heard between Trump and Sondland on July 26. “So, is he going to investigate?” Trump asked Sondland, according to Holmes. Sondland replied that Zelensky would. Sondland did not dispute Holmes’ memories and said: “In fact, I would have been more surprised if President Trump had not mentioned the inquiries, especially given what we heard from Mr. Giuliani at subject of the President’s concerns. “

On October 3, after the White House released its appeal memorandum with Zelensky, Trump told Ukrainian journalists: “I think if they were honest about this, they would launch a full investigation into the Bidens. It’s a very simple answer. “

10. President has not cared about anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine

“There is no evidence that he cares at all about anti-corruption efforts,” said Schiff of Trump. On the contrary, Trump focused his concerns on “corruption” on the Bidens even after the White House released his call memorandum with Zelensky. “When Biden’s son leaves with millions of dollars from Ukraine, and he knows nothing, and they pay him millions of dollars, it’s bribery,” said Trump, sitting next to Zelensky, the day after the day the memorandum was made public.

A few days later, Schiff noted, Trump said after referring to Zelensky: “There was a lot of corruption linked to the 2016 elections against us.” Trump’s alleged concerns about corruption in Ukraine, Schiff argued , began despite the election of the anti-corruption reform candidate in Ukraine – Zelensky – but after Joe Biden started his presidential campaign in earnest.