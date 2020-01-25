The 10 worst films based on comics (and 10 best)

Comic books, printed as original works in 6 5/8 x 10 1/4 inch format, made their debut in the 1930s. In the decades since, films based on comics have been in and out of favor. Today they dominate the canvas. But that doesn’t mean that all of our time and money are worth it.

Even big names like Marvel and DC Comics have made mistakes when it comes to bringing loved ones and their stories to the screen – and lesser known brands like Dark Horse Comics have had great success.

The definitions of what a comic film could be have also changed. Many of the films on our list were groundbreaking, films that took audiences on an unprecedented journey, while entertaining others with great stories and portrayals that seemed to come together at just the right moment.

Here’s our look at some of the best and worst.

20 Worst: Howard the Duck (1986)

If you get everything cool about comic and superhero films – the great special effects, the super skills, a great story – you could meet Howard The Duck. The film essentially follows the supposedly crazy adventures of Howard, who happens to be a duck, in Cleveland. Why? is the biggest question.

19 Best: Avengers Endgame (2019)

Where do we start? It tied loose ends together in the MCU, gave the characters we knew were leaving a fitting and satisfying end, and left us with a future of superheroes in Phase 4. It made tough men cry. What more could we ask for from a superhero film at the end of the era?

18 Worst: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

It is the first live action film to feature Batman and Superman at the same time, and the very first live film version of Wonder Woman. But that doesn’t save this unpleasant mess with a lousy version of the bat that has a huge problem if Superman destroys one of his buildings. (It’s not like he didn’t blow up a thing or two himself …) Let’s not even start with Lex Luthor.

17 Best: Blade (1998)

This is the film that started it all or that restarted the comic genre after the fiasco of Schumacher Batman & Robin. Dark, violent and dominated by Wesley Snipes in its prime, the sophisticated comic adaptation set the stage for the adult comic films that would come afterwards.

16 Worst: Steel (1997)

The premise sounds good. Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal plays an engineer named John Henry Irons who makes a superhero crime fighting suit. It was based on the comic of the same name, but for some reason, the people at Warner Bros. thought it was a great idea to add scenes where Shaq broke his basketball moves in this lame story.

15 Best: Hellboy (2004)

Guillermo Del Toro’s first shot of the character of Mike Mignola was everything the restart in 2019 wasn’t. It had a great, even epic, storyline with engaging characters and even more memorable villains, all brought to the screen with Del Toro’s unique dark and nightmarish touch.

14 Worst: The Spirit (2008)

When he came out after the successful Sin City and despite stars like Eva Mendes, Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson, Frank Miller wrote and directed this Dud. Based on Will Eisner’s newspaper comic The Spirit, the neo-noir-style thriller story wasn’t really suitable for Miller’s dark and violent attitude.

13 Best: Wonder Woman (2017)

This is the film that proved that female superheroes can take on bad guys – and the box office. With this creation story, director Patty Jenkins achieved with the wild and statuary Gal Gadot a victory that was urgently needed for the DCEU. Warner hopes that she can repeat the effect with the sequel to Wonder Woman 1984, which will hit screens in summer 2020.

12 Worst: Green Lantern (2011)

Nowadays, even Ryan Reynolds can laugh at this dirty adaptation of the Green Lantern myth to the canvas. While Ryan has his usual charm, with a green patch as the villain and no other interesting characters, the rest of the story falls flat. But hey, he met Ms. and BFF Blake Lively on the set so that he could book it as a win.

11 Best: Deadpool (2016)

It seems like Ryan Reynolds was born to play the role of the smart, disrespectful deadpool. The film has broken the R-rating curse of the film industry, earned more than $ 360 million domestically, and offers a new way to produce comic films for those over 18. In a twist of fate, the MCU even allows Deadpool to remain active alongside the mega franchise.

10 Worst: Jonah Hex (2010)

Josh Brolin has certainly proven itself in the comic film world since then, but his appearance as Jonah Hex, the bounty hunter who returns from a near-death experience with the ability to temporarily raise the dead, was not enough to create him interest on the lackluster strip. Despite a supporting role to which John Malkovich belonged, it is an embarrassing and wooden affair.

9 Best: Black Panther (2018)

Ryan Coogler has made history with this adaptation of the Black Panther story in the MCU that got the right grades. Current political issues flow into the script, with eye-catching sets and costumes, an Afrocentric soundtrack and strong performances by star Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan as the villain Killmonger, who anchors a solid supporting role.

8 Worst: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The first Spider-Man trilogy laid the foundation stone. The second tried to reinvent the wheel, and the second film in the abandoned triad was full of supporting characters that were obviously meant for future films. As a result, the story was weak. Add the fact that the audience just didn’t find Andrew Garfield’s stance on Peter Parker as convincing as Maguires, and it’s no surprise why the film quickly fell into oblivion.

7 Best: Men in Black (1997)

The first Men In Black film was entertaining and set a milestone in the comic film genre that until then had been dominated by rather serious dishes. The combination of action, comedy and special effects made the film by Will Smith / Tommy Lee Jones, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and F. Gary Gray, a hit.

6 Worst: Catwoman (2004)

Not even Halle Berry in a tight catsuit was able to save this film train accident. Berry won the Razzie Award for worst performance this year, but the same appreciation for the film’s failure has to be used for the script and the stupid-looking CGI effects. It is a waste of a good star.

5 Best: The Dark Knight (2008)

The second part of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is the film that made Heath Ledger a household name and cemented the more realistic, cinematic version of Batman / Bruce Wayne Nolan from Batman Begins. It was an extremely successful departure from the cartoonistic Batman of the Joel Schumacher years, and it set new standards when it came to the artistic work in comic films.

4 Worst: Elektra (2005)

Jennifer Garner has an undeniable charm on the screen, but it doesn’t translate well into the role of an action hero. With her background in dance, she is more than just up to the action. However, when it comes to portraying a dangerous assassin, she simply cannot pose enough threat on the screen.

3 Best: Sin City (2005)

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (with a scene directed by Quentin Tarantino), along with Bruce Willis and Jessica Alba, directed a battered Mickey Rourke that improves the action. Was it just a novelty? The sequel to Sin City: A Lady to Kill for couldn’t recreate the magic.

2 Worst: Ghost Rider (2007)

History says that Nicholas Coppola loved comics so much that he changed his last name to Cage after Marvel’s Luke Cage. But as a demonic superhero and love of Eva Mendes for boating, he just doesn’t generate the right warmth to make the role of the ghost rider work for him.

1 Best: Logan (2017)

Marvel broke our hearts with the movie that ends Hugh Jackmans Wolverine’s storyline, along with that of Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier. No mutants are born in a dystopian timeline, and Wolverine comes along as a limousine driver and takes care of the 90-year-old Xavier. It was nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay with good reason.

