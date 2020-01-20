The 10 worst films that still earned $ 1 billion (and the 10 best)

The amount of money a product earns is not always an indication of its quality. After all, many objectively bad things become very popular, often because people sometimes just want to watch / listen / play / etc. something simple and light that doesn’t require too much mental effort.

20 The worst: Aladdin

Trying to follow in the footsteps of an absolute legend like Robin Williams isn’t an enviable task for anyone – but Will Smith cleverly brought out his own unique touch in the role of genius for the Aladdin remake, rather than trying to get Williams’ Classic mimicking performance. Nevertheless, despite praise for most of the performances, the critics were not particularly friendly to the film and considered the new Aladdin to be a boring and unnecessary retelling of one of Disney’s most popular films.

19 Best: Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Fans were everywhere in their thoughts about the latest series of Star Wars films, but the criticism was pretty high on everyone. The long-awaited seventh episode in the “Skywalker Saga”, The Force Awakens, was one of the best reviews in franchise history and made us nostalgic for a time when the world was united for a short time in their revived love for Star Wars seemed to be before it got sour in the fandom.

18 The worst: Minions

The Despicable Me franchise was one of the ever fewer novelties, and none of the sequels could regain the fun of the original. The worst part of the series, however, was the spin-off, which focused exclusively on the minion characters, whose headliner film, not surprisingly, was aimed directly at the humor and sensitivity of cinema-goers in toddlerhood. The minions are much better in small doses – as a constant presence throughout an entire movie it got very old, very quickly.

17 Best: Find Dory

Pixar’s non-toy story sequels were a mixed bag, even though in the worst case they focus on new adventures with old favorite characters. Well, with the exception of Cars 2 – the less said, the better. Finding Dory sees the eponymous character and her friends on a rather clichéd ride, but their irresistible charm – and the way he plays Ed O’Neill’s grumpy squid – still makes it a ride to take worth.

16 The worst: The Lion King

If a film consists almost entirely of computer-generated images, you can still call it “live action”. This is just one of the many intriguing questions surrounding the 2019 Lion King remake: “Why create animals that are unable to physically express emotions and incorporate them into a story in which animals need to physically express emotions? “The general consensus was that the Lion King was an impressive technical achievement, but a disappointing artistic achievement.

15 Best: The Dark Knight

It’s been over a decade since The Dark Knight, the second installment of Christopher Nolan’s brilliant Batman trilogy, was released. And despite the fact that around 2,000 comic books were released during this time, many people still consider The Dark Knight to be unrivaled among comic book-based films. In fact, many people think it is unrivaled in films. Without the critical and commercial success of The Dark Knight, coarser, more complex, and more mature versions of the comic genre like Logan and Joker would not have been possible.

14 Worst: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Do you remember when the Pirates of the Caribbean films were really good? The last time the world seemed to unanimously love one episode of this series was the original – and it wasn’t exactly a gradual decline afterwards, as this, the very first sequel, already earned bad marks from critics across the board. Unfortunately, knowing that a pirate film didn’t necessarily have to be good to put a lot of money into the series set the trend that quality wasn’t necessary for box office gold.

13 The Best: The Incredibles 2

When the original Incredibles was released, Hollywood superhero films hadn’t fully mastered it – so it was still a novelty when a film came out in which superheroes played the leading role and which was actually good. The Incredibles 2 were launched on a market where the wealth of high quality superhero films was embarrassed, and yet they managed to stand out from the world of superheroes and present them from a unique site that received as much critical praise as it did the first film.

12 Worst: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Ah yes, everything started to go wrong for Star Wars here. After an almost perfect trilogy of science fiction classics that ended over fifteen years ago, The Phantom Menace had a lot of hype and anticipation behind it that no movie could ever do. Despite these adversities, Menace was largely viewed as a bad film, even showing its own merits. That the groundbreaking The Matrix was released this year didn’t matter to the stubbornly old-fashioned prequel.

11 Best: Avengers: Endgame

There was a time when it seemed that an Avengers movie would never be anything but a big disappointment. Previous attempts with giant superhero team films either fell in the face or got stuck in years of development problems that they never missed. The fact that Endgame – the culmination of more than two dozen interconnected films – was viewed as an overwhelming success by critics and fans alike, which we shouldn’t take for granted.

10 The worst: Alice in Wonderland

While most of us became Tim Burton fans, precisely because of the worrying, nervous mood of his films, the Shtick got a bit thin in the 2000s when it started remaking classic family films with an irritating and unnecessary amount of creepiness. After Burton directed Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka, who was more fearsome than lovable, the duo brought us this Alice in Wonderland adaptation, which not only offers another unnecessarily creepy Depp performance, but also gives the impression of being much too hard to be dark and cheeky.

9 Best: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

The Harry Potter films were a bit unevenly cast with critics – and worse, after the critically acclaimed Azkaban prisoner chilled the producers, they retreated to safer, more formulaic waters for the next few installments. Fortunately, they got together just in time for the final episode of the series, The Deathly Hallows, which – after a boring first half with Part 1 – ended one of the most successful film franchises of all time with a fitting and satisfying bang.

8 Worst: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic Park was so popular that its two disappointing and unnecessary sequels did little to change the world’s view of the franchise as a whole. After a surprisingly fun revival by Jurassic World that brought in a lot of money, the series seemed to have returned completely – and resulted in the title “Jurassic World” being retroactively adopted for the entire franchise. Fallen Kingdom at least tried to do something different, since it was more of a horror movie than a funny action, but the critics were not impressed and gave the movie the franchise’s worst reviews so far.

7 Best: Toy Story 4

Okay, Toy Story 4 is nobody’s favorite toy story. In fact, the general consensus is that it is probably the worst of the Toy Story films. However, it is hardly embarrassing to be the “worst” of a franchise that only consists of great films. Toy Story 3 seemed like the perfect way to end the story of Woody, Buzz, and Company. However, it turned out that there were still some unaddressed deals that needed to be brought into the group, and Toy Story 4 did wonderfully.

6 The worst: Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Similar to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, the only Transformers film that everyone seemed to like was the first, and the rest were terrible, while inexplicably making an obscene amount of money. In case you struggle to distinguish one Transformers film from another, this is the third and final appearance of the original human protagonist Sam Witwicky, played by Shia Labeouf. It was also the acting debut of model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a performance that has been the focus of many critics of the film.

5 Best: Black Panther

Despite a very vocal minority, which includes controversial director Terry Gilliam, the overall consensus is that Black Panther is one of the best MCU films. While the films that advance the entire MCU narrative tend to have a similar style and tone, Black Panther – like the better MCU Origin films – gave the series an opportunity to get a little creative and do things that films important for the “main MCU” probably could not. If more comic films were as good as Black Panther, the Terry Gilliams and Martin Scorseces of the world might not be as enthusiastic.

4 Worst: Pirates of the Caribbean: On strange tides

After Dead Man’s Chest broke the billion dollar mark and the follow-up to At World’s End became very scarce, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone that a fourth pirate film despite the poor critical response for which the series was known would appear at some point. Sure, four years later, Johnny Depp returned with the new co-star Penélope Cruz for another billion-dollar episode that also had a critical dive from the previous film. Basically, after four films, the shtick of the film – and the dork – has just loosened in eight years.

3 Best: Zootopia

Many people were saddened to see the end of Disney feature films using traditional animation, with “The Princess and the Frog” being the last such film. But it’s hard to deny that Disney animated films haven’t lost overall quality since switching to computer animation, as the wonderful Zootopia proves. Zootopia is a meditation on bigotry and tolerance that hides under the exterior of a world full of cute humanoid animals. It is one of those films that children want to watch again and again – and maybe parents too.

2 Worst: Transformers: Age of Extinction

Before the exciting spin-off Bumblee started again, things had gotten pretty bad for the Transformers franchise. The last leading role, The Last Knight, had some of the worst reviews for a major Hollywood release in the 2010s, and Age of Extinction was only marginally better rated. Trying to deepen the strangely complex – albeit completely stupid – tradition of the Live Action Transformers film series isn’t something anyone really asked, but that’s exactly what they got here. Robot dinosaurs that existed millions of years ago? Sure, why not.

1 Best: Toy Story 3

The third part of a film series is often a part that goes wrong, and everyone was afraid that the same fate would occur in the Toy Story series when Part 3 was announced. Well, we should have known better than to have doubts about Pixar since Toy Story 3 became an almost perfect movie that may be the company’s best movie. And the end? If it didn’t break your heart, you may want to check if you actually have one.

