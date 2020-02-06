The 10 worst primary schools in Croydon according to the Real Schools guide

There is almost nothing more important than choosing a school for your child – it will not only shape their education and career, but also what they will become as a person.

People just move to enter a catchment area and pay hundreds of books for tutoring so their child can get into a good school.

Now that the Real Schools Guide for elementary schools has been published for 2020, new parents can start researching where their little ones should go in September.

The guide is created by our data unit and rates the publicly funded schools in an area on a number of factors.

Each school is judged by 45 different data points, including progress, student-teacher ratios, absence rates and the results of the second key step. For more information on the rating system, see here.

It aims to give a more complete view of a school than traditional rankings, to help parents decide where to send their children. To find a school near you, visit this web page.

There are 73 primary schools in Croydon that have received a grade.

This year, the best school received a score of 84.17 while the worst received 31.99.

Here are the last 10 in Croydon.

10. New Valley Elementary School

(Image: Google Maps)

Address: Old Lodge Lane, Purley, CR8 4AZ

Goal: 39.79

British ranking: 11373 of 12027

This academy obtained particularly bad results in terms of success and attendance, but managed to obtain a four in progress, which gives it two stars in total.

The school, which is part of the Pace Academy Trust, opened in 2014 and when inspected in 2017, it received a Ofsted grade of good.

MyLondon went to school to comment but received no response.

9. Kenley Elementary School

(Image: Google Maps)

Address: New Barn Lane, Whyteleafe, CR3 0EX

Goal: 39,67

British ranking: 11416 of 12027

This community school really fell in terms of success, obtaining only two stars overall.

Its past is mixed with Ofsted results, alternating between Good and Satisfactory – although it has been rated Good since 2013.

MyLondon went to school to comment but received no response.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

8. All Saints CofE Elementary School

(Image: Google Maps)

Address: Upper Beulah Hill, Upper Norwood, SE19 3LG

Goal: 39,35

British ranking: 11580 of 12027

This voluntary school received a score of one in terms of success and attendance, and two stars overall.

The religious school, with a motto “ All believing, all realizing ”, received an Ofsted report on the property in 2019, reminding it of its previous inspection of Needs improvement, and before that Insufficient.

The school director, Joséphine Copeland, said: “Ofsted described our school as” good “in January 2019, finding good management, good progress, a broad curriculum and good student behavior.

“We are very proud of our school community and the staff continue to work hard to help all of our children succeed. Ofsted said the principal, well supported by senior leaders and governors, had transformed the school and the quality of teaching. “”

7. Gilbert Scott Elementary School

(Image: Google Maps)

Address: Farnborough Avenue, South Croydon, CR2 8HD

Goal: 39.24

British ranking: 11,633 of 12,027

This school converted to an academy in 2018 after receiving a number of reports on the improvement of Ofsted.

As part of the Riddlesdown Collegiate Trust, the school has performed poorly in terms of success and attendance.

MyLondon went to school to comment but received no response.

6. Heavers Farm Elementary School

(Image: Google Maps)

Address: 58 Dinsdale Gardens, South Norwood, SE25 6LT

Goal: 38.60

British ranking: 11930 out of 12027

The community school ranked poor in terms of progression and attendance, obtaining a single star overall, but has a Good Ofsted report.

The school, with 729 students, was the subject of controversy in 2018 when the principal organized a pride march, and the parents called for his resignation.

MyLondon went to school to comment but received no response.

5. Margaret Roper Catholic Primary School

Address: Russell Hill Road, Purley, CR8 2XP

Goal: 38.36

British ranking: 12,468 of 12,027

The assisted voluntary school, attached to the parish of Purley, scores only one in each category, but is redeemed with a score of four people.

The school, with 236 students, has always received a good mark in its Ofsted inspection, most recently in 2018.

MyLondon went to school to comment but received no response.

4. Primary Academy of St. Mark’s Church in England

(Image: Google Maps)

Address: Albert Road, South Norwood, SE25 4JD

Goal: 37.32

British ranking: 12,468 of 14,447

As part of the REAch2 Academy Trust, the CofE school describes itself as a “small and caring family-oriented school”.

The primary school has 165 pupils and has obtained only one in terms of success, two in course and three in attendance.

A REAch2 Academy Trust spokesperson said: “The 2019 results were based on an exceptionally small group of years, which inevitably means that there is more volatility in the overall results. We are working closely working with the St Marks management team providing intensive support and confident that the results of this summer will show the impact of this.

“Other schools in our family that have benefited from the same support program have seen significant improvement in their results in reading, writing and math. At REAch2, we are committed to providing exceptional learning opportunities in all of our schools and all that we have. in place will help that become a reality at St Marks Academy in the coming months and terms. “

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

3. Downsview Elementary and Kindergarten

(Image: Google Maps)

Address: Biggin Way, Upper Norwood, SE19 3XE

Goal: 37.27

British ranking: 12,468 of 14,879

The mixed primary school accommodates 654 children, aged 3 to 11, while it only has an official capacity of 630.

Although he has an Ofsted rating of good, he has performed particularly poorly in the progress category, as well as only two in terms of success and attendance.

MyLondon went to school to comment but received no response.

2. Ark Oval Primary Academy

(Image: Google Maps)

Address: 98 Cherry Orchard Road, Croydon, CR0 6BA

Goal: 35.84

British ranking: 13021 of 14879

Despite the poor ranking in the guide, the school is rated good by Ofsted during its last full inspection in 2013.

In the Real Schools Guide, the academy was only classified in the categories of progress and attendance.

Toby Martlew, director of the school, said: “The Ark Oval Academy is rated as a good school by Ofsted. We are making good progress under new leadership and our results in preschool and phonetic education are very good.

“Our academic results in KS2 are on an upward trend and peaked in five years in 2019. Attendance at school is significantly above the national average and we teach a broad and rich curriculum. We are rooted in our local community and our parents support us from school (more than two-thirds of parents would recommend school to others).

“We put our students at the heart of everything we do and ensure that each child progresses well in their development and learning and has the opportunity to attend university or pursue a career of their choice.”

1. Monks Orchard Elementary School

(Image: Google Maps)

Address: The clearing, Shirley, Croydon, CR0 7UF

Goal: 31.99

British ranking: 14,124 of 14,879

The school received only one mark in all categories, except education, where it received three.

The primary school became an academy in 2018 and currently has 491 children aged three to 11.

MyLondon went to school to comment but received no response.

.