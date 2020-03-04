‘the-100’-gets-closing-season-premiere-date

The CW has just declared when the seventh and ultimate time of The 100 will premiere!

The series will end it is run on the network this summer time, starting off on Wednesday, May 20th.

“The beginning of the end. The final time of #The100 premieres Wednesday, May 20! Stream future working day free only on The CW,” the show’s Instagram account wrote.

For the duration of the remaining period, a feasible prequel spin-off display will get a backdoor pilot. The title of the episode will reportedly be “Anaconda”.

No phrase nevertheless if the prequel collection will get picked up, but keep tuned to JJJ for the most up-to-date information.