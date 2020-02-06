The 107-year-old Sarasota man still lives to the fullest with fiance and driver’s license

SARASOTA, Florida (WFLA) – Sarasota-based 107-year-old Joe Newman is not slowing down.

“To be 107 means to keep breathing every day,” said Newman.

Newman, born in 1913, still lives a full life by leading a discussion group in his senior residence, keeping up with his 99-year-old fiance and occasionally taking his red Mercedes 320 hardtop coupé for a spin.

Sarasota Senior, known for his wheel set, bought the vehicle from his podiatrist.

Newman says 8 On Your Side, although it may come as a surprise that he has reservations about older drivers and believes the state of Florida should test seniors before renewing their driver’s license.

“I could be worried if they would allow people over 100 to drive a car. You should come in and show that you can drive every six months or every year or examine me and my driving, ”said Newman.

Newman, whose parents were exiled to Siberia by the Tsars around 1900 for political discord, was born in Illinois and later moved to South Bend, Indiana.

Newman, along with his late wife Sophie, became the driving force behind modern programs for disabled people after their only child Rita was seriously injured at birth. In 1950, the couple helped establish the Logan Center in South Bend, which continues to serve thousands of customers with an annual budget of $ 14 million.

When Newman was 101, he ran for the Sarasota Congress. The Notre-Dame graduate now spends his time keeping up with current events, especially politics.

“I believe that mental activity is as important as physical activity,” said Newman.

But what keeps the 107-year-old really young is his fiancee Anita Sampson.

“I learned a lot from Joe, but I think he also learned a few things from me,” said Sampson, who turns 100 in March.

The couple has not yet set a wedding date.

“We are waiting for my fiance’s mother’s permission. Of course we had problems getting an answer, but we will wait,” said Newman.

And with all the twists and turns on the way of life, Newman 8 On Your Side says, he has advice about the journey.

“Just getting up in the morning and finding out what to do is worth it the next day and that’s it.”

Newman’s license expires in 2022.

