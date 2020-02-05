The 11 best winter spa experiences in and around DC

Argentta Spa at the Watergate Hotel

When the real, bitter, bone-chilling cold of winter hits, the last place you want to be is a treadmill or the option of running errands in the neighborhood. Combine that with tense shoulders that sit roughly at ear level 9 to 5 and you have a recipe for a very painful, tired, and generally apathetic body.

A safe way to combat the devastating winter riots in your body is to retreat to one of the many immaculate spas and bathhouses in and around the city. To make your choice easier, we have divided our top offers into three categories: within the city limits, which deserve an overnight stay or a whole weekend.

They are the best way to end a day of skiing, golfing, or conference calls.

Within the city limits

Argentta Spa at the Watergate Hotel

The Argentta Spa has a lot to offer, including an indoor pool and sauna where you can relax after your treatment. Those who feel a little disappointed by a hard working week should invest in a relaxing body treatment like the gentlemen’s, in which pure essential oils from cedar and vetiver grass are used. Try the Argentta Couture facial for a “face lift in a bottle”, where you are 100% careful before a big event or presentation.

Bliss at the W Hotel

Painful shoulders must take a trip to the Bliss Spa at the W Hotel for The Rubber Neck, a 60-minute treatment that focuses on working the boulders away from your painful stain. The treatment does not only include a massage, but begins with a “parafango pack” made of paraffin wax and mud, followed by kneading, stretching and acupuncture.

The Mandarin Oriental

Treat yourself (or your S / O) to all pleasure in this luxurious hotel spa with oriental harmony, an experience focused on the inspiring harmony of the senses. It starts with a foot bath and then two therapists come with a warm body peeling and a balancing massage. The treatment is concluded with a simultaneous foot and head massage with aromatherapy.

care lounge

Those who expect to be there soon should pay a short visit to the Grooming Lounge. Use the wax package, which includes three waxed areas of your choice: nose, back, buttocks or ear hair. It may not be the most glamorous treatment on this list, but it may be the most necessary. The lounge also offers a hot foam shave and you can even buy some home relaxation products like Malin + Goetz candles and a gel mask for tired eyes.

Overnight trip

Salamander resort and spa

Salamander is just over an hour’s drive from DC, in the middle of Virginia’s land of horses and wines. Wine tasting is a kind of treatment in itself, but we prefer the idea of ​​spending a day off exclusively in the spa. It is inspired by nature and has private stone treatment terraces, aromatic steam baths, sun-drenched relaxation rooms, a suite for couples and a secluded spa courtyard with an infinity pool. Try the Rasul treatment for two to experience the ultimate bonding experience, a unique Hammam-inspired therapy in a private ceramic temple.

Gaylord National Resort

If you want to spark a little romance, the Gaylord is the place for you. Between the 19-story glass atrium and a sip in the Belvedere bar, you’ll quickly forget that you’re only half an hour from DC. The Relâche Spa offers couple massage rooms, a jacuzzi and a steam bath, but if you really want to do everything, you can also book the entire spa for the evening for two.

Lansdowne Resort and Spa

Golf lovers will find a paradise in Lansdowne that houses three golf courses and a training school that can quickly come up with Saturday flaps to perfect their swing. After 18 holes, you can book a vinotherapy facial in your in-house spa to rejuvenate your skin with the power of wine’s antioxidants. Take a step further with a Cabernet Cacao manicure and pedicure to treat tired hands and feet.

The Omni homestead

Looking for a short break for the kids? There is nothing worse than hiring a babysitter and getting to your relaxing destination to find … more children. Fortunately, the Omni Homestead has an adult-only Serenity Garden all year round. Relax in the warm healing water of the hot mineral springs or by the pool in a cabana before you pamper yourself with a mud pack of mineral springs in the spa.

The Jefferson Hotel

Be away over the weekend

The Jefferson Hotel, Richmond, VA

No, we’re not talking about this Jefferson hotel. This is just a few hours’ drive away in Richmond – the perfect distance for a long weekend trip. Incredibly opulent in nature, when you enter the historic hotel you feel like in a palace. We love that you don’t even have to leave the privacy of your own room to experience a relaxing spa experience, as treatments such as the Hot Mineral Stone Massage can be booked to get the masseuse straight to you.

The Umstead Hotel & Spa in Raleigh, NC

This 5-star hotel and spa is located on 12 acres of landscaped grounds with an award-winning and vast spa. Even without having booked a treatment, guests can use the separate facilities for men and women that are equipped with the facilities: whirlpools, saunas, steam baths and lounges as well as a shared outdoor pool with current. You don’t have to worry about answering emails or hearing loud conversations on the phone – electronics are strictly prohibited in the spa. Check out the Vitality of the Glaciers facial, which requires a collagen mask and a special massage with “butterfly movement” that is only available in the spa.

AIRE Old Baths New York, NYC

As if you don’t already have an excuse for a weekend in New York City, there is also the AIRE Ancient Baths. Upon entering the luxurious stone-lined spa, you will immediately forget that you are in the middle of Lower Manhattan until you reappear. Plan to stay as long as possible in a restored historic building (originally a textile factory from 1883) that is now lit by candlelight. Take advantage of unique wellness treatments such as a wine bath experience for two – soak in the antioxidant properties of the Spanish red Ribera del Duero grapes before receiving a one-hour massage.