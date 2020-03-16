The 11 finest prog albums in accordance to Yes’ Geoff Downes

By the time Geoff Downes initially joined Certainly in 1980 – he still left the subsequent calendar year, but later on re-joined n 2011 – he now experienced a profitable musical career powering him as a member of The Buggles, co-producing their very best-known hit, Movie Killed The Radio Star.

Nevertheless prog was his first gateway into music and remains a person of his biggest musical enjoys and inspirations. As the keyboard player of Yes, he’s immersed himself in the scene and the sound that motivated him as a musician far more than any other and which also gave beginning to many of his favorite bands and albums.

Although not strictly in get of desire, here is his choice of the greatest prog information at any time designed.

11. PROCOL HARUM – Shine ON BRIGHTLY (1968)

“This was the very first time that I got into listening to a band that had keyboards. Unquestionably, A Whiter Shade Of Pale was a big impact on me, but I specifically liked this album. It was the initially time that keyboards definitely began getting integrated into rock new music. Right before, usually speaking, pianos had been very dominant, but I think the truth that they utilised Hammond organs and keyboards ended up very significantly to the fore really appealed to me at that stage. So this album was extremely vital to me.”

10. CARAVAN – IN THE LAND OF Gray AND PINK (1971)

“Caravan ended up one particular of the first bands I received into observing stay, and once again they were pretty considerably a keyboard-driven band, and from my standpoint I was incredibly amazed Dave Sinclair and his approach to keyboard enjoying, which was extremely melodic Hammond organ stuff. That definitely influenced me to choose up keyboard skillfully. I believed he was having keyboards to a complete new dimension and I really relished that.”

9. KING CRIMSON – IN THE Court OF THE CRIMSON KING (1969)

“I consider this was the start of obtaining some truly deep and clever lyrics in prog new music and it was probably the defining album of that time period – not to point out the enchantment of its include, which was fairly groundbreaking at the time. But with the jazz factor that arrived in with 21st Century Schizoid Guy it was really inspiring and you can hear that they’re all incredibly, very fine musicians coming with each other. And it designed a substantial impression on me mainly because it was the type of stuff that I required to be performing. There experienced been absolutely nothing like that just before.”

8. THE Great – ARS LONGA VITA BREVIS (1968)

“Keith Emerson was a major affect on me and I actually obtained into the awesome, while I believe ELP honed it in to more of a defining fashion, but I feel that Keith Emerson was breaking new ground with his interpretation of classical items even then. I was also blown away by the fact that in this rock band he’s consider to the front of the stage as keyboard player. He’s almost certainly the finest exponent of rock keyboard enjoying and was surely a single of the first men and women to be a variety of keyboard celebrity.”

7. Certainly – Close TO THE EDGE (1972)

This is possibly the most defining album from Of course – unquestionably from that period of time – and it was 1 of the to start with moments that bands definitely obtained into principle albums, in which the entire facet of a vinyl was a single piece. That was fairly considerably unheard of, and in terms of prog new music, this is most likely the album that defines it all. And undoubtedly when started out to enjoy the entire album and I had to understand the overall album, it was astounding to go beneath the cracks and see how anything was set collectively. There were being so numerous nuances in the new music, and I assume it took Of course to a whole new degree and dimension and really cemented them as a person of the excellent prog bands of all time.

6. GENESIS – Providing ENGLAND BY THE POUND (1973)

“This is a brilliant album and for me it experienced almost everything. It’s whole of good composition and great seems and it is received terrific generation as effectively. The guitar work on there was really multipurpose, as have been Tony Banks’ keyboards. He, also, was breaking new floor in terms of keyboards and truly aided turn that sort of audio all over. The mood of this album is just incredible. I have to have listened to it a thousand time, and I usually find something new every single time. In phrases of that unique chapter of Genesis, I assume this was the most excellent album they put out.”

5. PINK FLOYD – Wish YOU Were being Listed here (1975)

“This is a typical album and, to me, a extra listenable album than even Darkish Side Of The Moon. The moods and the arrangements of the music, and the way they develop definitely received me thrilled. Folks might say it is not a defining album, but it’s my individual favourite Pink Floyd album. Syd Barrett arrived to pay a visit to the studio when they had been recording and I think the title, Would like You Were Below, is about him.”

4. JETHRO TULL – AQUALUNG (1971)

“Yet again, I just love the sense of this history and I feel it is almost certainly one of their most musical albums of that era. In the beginning, I imagine they ended up far more of a prog-pop band – and you’d see them on Top Of The Pops – but they started out to go in a more progressive course and that is when I got actually intrigued in what they have been undertaking. I believe Aqualung form of sums up that total era of prog formulated from becoming more poppy – a large amount of their early music are a great deal a lot more concise and listed here I consider they started off to lengthen themselves a bit a lot more. There was a lot of experimentation – not just with studio techniques, but with dark lyrics and just a whole lot of strange things that they were coming up with.”

3. THE MOODY BLUES – Times OF Future Passed (1967)

Musically, this is a really sturdy album simply because they genuinely went for the principle. In phrases of where by they stood in the progressive hierarchy, some men and women could possibly say they are not really what you’d outline as currently being a progressive rock band, in the sense of, say, Indeed or Pink Floyd or Genesis, but in their early decades they experienced a really experimental side to them, applying orchestras and orchestral devices – of course, Nights In White Satin characteristics a flute solo in the middle – and a large amount of these bands had been transferring exterior of just remaining a four- or five-piece. The music are suites on this file and that took it far more into the realm of remaining classical music, instead than a rock band taking part in 8 tunes on an album.

2. Delicate Equipment – 3rd (1970)

“The Canterbury scene was a substantial impact on me, since a great deal of the bands from there had been keyboard-driven bands and it was all occurring at the time that I was receiving into music. For Comfortable Device, experimentation was the vital. After Robert Wyatt had his accident, I followed the several customers to see exactly where they finished up, and when Wyatt remaining Gentle Device he started this band known as Matching Mole, which was truly a play on the French for Smooth Device. But it was these a wonderful scene so it need to have been remarkable to be close to at that time. And quite a great deal of them utilised to tour together, so I’d get to see Caravan, Tender Machine and a whole host of bands that ended up aspect of that motion. This is 1 of my favourite albums of the great deal.

1. SUPERTRAMP – Criminal offense OF THE CENTURY (1974)

“I enjoy Supertramp. They are almost certainly the far more pop facet of progressive rock music, but I just imagined that their lyrics have been excellent and they had fantastic creation. Ken Scott made that album and it’s just a wonderful history. I don’t consider there is a negative tune on it. It is just total of definitely excellent moods, and since there had been two lead singers they had definitely, really superior harmonies. And again, they ended up fairly keyboard-pushed – Wurlitzer pianos ended up incredibly substantially a feature of their music, so they had been a incredibly inspirational band for me also.”

