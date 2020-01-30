The 11 worst things on the London Underground central line – Lucy Skoulding

The Central Line of the London Underground has recently been dubbed the most stressful line.

This is explained in particular by the fact that he scored the most points on clients’ lost hours (426,400) and that the fact recorded the most delays of more than 15 minutes.

In other words, traveling on it is long, inefficient and frustrating.

And there are so many other boring things about it.

Here are the 11 worst things on the Central Line.

Read more

Related Articles

1. It is very hot

Anyone who has ever traveled on the Central Line knows that it is excessively, unbearably hot. It’s not just you. In fact, the Central Line officially has an average temperature of 26.35 degrees, which takes into account all winter and summer. In a heat wave, it is better to avoid.

It’s horrible

2. Oxford Circus station

The Oxford Circus station is a disgusting station at best because people seem to think that it is the center of the universe.

“We will meet at Oxford Circus, it’s close to everywhere.”

Be more inventive people.

Tourists are so slow too.

3. Bank station

Bank’s chaos is slightly more understandable. Unfortunately, people have to work. This does not mean that we like it more.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

4. Lots of stations

In fact, because the Central Line stops on many key routes, both in the minds of tourists and busy Londoners, many of its stations are very busy. Until you arrive in the outdoor areas, you cannot expect much peace and quiet.

5. Why is he going to Essex?

It is unnecessarily long. Surely National Rail trains are faster and easier?

Epping is literally in another county

(Image: Chmee2)

6. When it stops at random in White City

I mean, White City is pretty much in the middle of the line. It’s so annoying when you see that the next four trains end in White City when you have to go to Ruislip.

7. No one can pronounce Theydon Bois

Is it pronounced like “boys”? Or like the French word for drink – “wood”? Or some other way?

Read more

Related Articles

8. There are too many Actons

There are three stations with Acton in their name only on the Central Line. There are other Actons on other lines. If I ever have to go to Acton, I will definitely get lost.

What we all want to be able to do on the center line

(Image: Steve Parsons / PA Wire)

9. This random loop east of the line – no idea how often trains run to one of these stations

It may just be me, but I get the impression that the Central Line trains going east stop at all these stations on the loop, like Chigwell, Hainault and Newbury Park, just at random . I have no idea how often they go to any of them. Living there would be stressful.

10. It’s the longest line of all

If you find someone who likes spending time on the subway, ask them for their secret. Nobody likes it. So why would you want the longest line of all?

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive one message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

11. Few stations have exchangers

Only nine of the 49 stations on the central line have stops. There are interchanges at 14 stations on the Northern Line. And the exchanges are great because it means you can get to more places more easily, but mainly because it means more chances for people to get off, which makes it quieter.

Do you have a story? Email lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com

.