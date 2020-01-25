The 13 British personalities of London want to become Prime Minister

Just when we started to forget about the general election, the British voted for the celebrities they wanted to run the country.

And their choice of PM is a longtime Londoner.

In fact, 13 of the top 25 celebrities the public wants to move to Downing Street are Londoners.

The survey of 2,000 adults had revealed which celebrity should be the Prime Minister and included people like Helen Mirren, Richard Branson and even Stormzy.

The study was commissioned by Sky to launch its new action-packed political drama, COBRA, and also saw English football manager Gareth Southgate and singer Adele among the favorites.

Not only were they satisfied with the celebrities who run the show, almost half of those polled thought they could do a better job of managing the country than the ones they chose to run the government.

Meanwhile, four in ten thought the celebrities they chose would be a more reliable choice than the real politicians in power.

And in case one of those listed gets ideas, one in five said they would vote for their celebrity against any politician they would fight against.

Here are the London celebrities that Britain would elect to be Prime Minister:

Prue Leith (25)

Although Prue was born in South Africa, she moved here to learn cooking and quickly established her own Notting Hill restaurant which inevitably won a Michelin star.

A few years later, she opened Leith’s cooking school, which has become one of the best chef schools in the world.

Stormzy (21)

Stormzy may be a world star but he doesn’t forget where he came from!

(Image: Isabel Infantes / PA Wire)

The Croydon boy not only made his debut with the general public and was at the top of the charts, but always talked about his politics.

He is one of the famous faces that the British believe to be PM, although he said to a crowded Glastonbury crowd “F *** Boris” just a few months ago.

Sharon Osbourne (20)

Sharon may be a full-time Hollywood celebrity and perhaps even in transition to a national treasure, but she came from humble beginnings in Brixton.

Maybe seeing her as a judge on X Factor and hearing her point of view on Loose Women got her some admirers.

Brand Russell (16)

The activist and actor lives in Shoreditch and has been present in London for about two decades.

Never shy to say what he thinks and to believe in a fairer and more united society, he is a fan favorite for being PM.

Adele (15)

Adele thanks Chelsea firefighters for their hard work during the Grenfell disaster

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

She is one of the best-selling artists of all time, but it’s not just her voice that people admire.

Adele was active in supporting the victims of Grenfell after the tragic fire and made her voice heard on issues around the world.

Gareth Southgate (14)

Gareth Southgate allowed us to dream again

England’s most successful manager of the recent era has managed to make us dream that he will finally come home.

No wonder the former Crystal Palace midfielder is so popular, although I guess the Scots, Welsh and Northern Irish may have something to say about it.

Ricky Gervais (11)

Fresh out of … an interesting Golden Globes ceremony, Gervais has generally lived in Hampstead since his Slough-based show, The Office, made it big.

He is not known to mince words or avoid opinions on everything from God to mobile phones.

Helen Mirren (9)

She already tried to be queen

(Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

The Chiswick-born actress once played the queen, but her fans aren’t happy with that.

She is passionate, vocal and able to charm almost anyone.

Piers Morgan (6)

Speaking of charm, despite his pot personality, Piers Morgan is one of the favorites of PM fans.

A former newspaper editor turned television host, Piers is even well known in the United States and has opinions on everything, including Gregg’s sausage rolls.

Hugh Grant (5 years old)

Grant played the role of Prime Minister and prospected

(Image: Rachel Eden)

He actually played a prime minister in love and can you blame people for wanting to live in this fictional world rather than our own mess?

Grant became increasingly vocal about his politics with age and, in the last election, joined several politicians on their way to the countryside.

Richard Branson (3)

Sir Richard Branson is owner of the Virgin Group

(Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

He has managed to make a few billion companies running since he started a magazine business in the 1960s while squatting around London and living on a houseboat.

Since the Blackheath-born entrepreneur opened his shop in Oxford Street, his empire has grown into a global heavyweight, minus a few notable failures in the cola, bridal wear and car sales businesses.

Stephen Fry (2)

Fry is the second most popular choice in London and across the country

(Image: PA)

The actor, comedian and writer reached coveted second place in the poll with those wondering thinking his mind deserved a place in Downing Street.

His sense of humor is as much a feature of his life as his political convictions, which makes him a fan favorite.

David Attenborough (1)

Sir David Attenborough speaking to schoolchildren at the Richmond Climate Change Youth Summit. He told the kids he thinks they have a right to protest

(Image: Richmond Council)

Even though he is 93 years old, more than one in five interviewees wanted Sir David Attenborough to be Prime Minister.

The internationally renowned naturalist and documentary presenter who tirelessly fights for the rights of our planet and those with whom we share it and who shows little sign of slowing down is what makes him a man of work, believe the British.

The full list is:

1. David Attenborough (21%)

2. Stephen Fry (14%)

3. Richard Branson (13%)

4. Jeremy Clarkson (13%)

5. Hugh Grant (9%)

6. Piers Morgan (9%)

7. Ant and Dec (9%)

8. Jurgen Klopp (9%)

9. Helen Mirren (8%)

10. JK Rowling (8%)

11. Ricky Gervais (7%)

12. James Corden (7%)

13. Emma Watson (7%)

14. Gareth Southgate (7%)

15. Adele (7%)

16. Russell Brand (6%)

17. Mary Berry (6%)

18. Lenny Henry (6%)

19. Robert Carlyle (6%)

Sharon Osbourne (5%)

21. Stormzy (5%)

22. Alan Partridge (5%)

23. Harry Styles (5%)

24. Ruth Jones (5%)

25. Prue Leith (5%).

