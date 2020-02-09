The 13-year-old diver Rikuto Tamai is advancing to the final Olympic qualification

Rikuto Tamai, the 13-year-old Japanese national winner in diving, got over his nerves on Sunday and earned a place in the Diving World Cup in April, the last qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Tamai, who was too young to compete at the World Championships last July, won the men’s event in the national team selection this weekend at the Tatsumi International Swimming Center.

“This brings me one step closer to the Olympics,” said Tamai, who has had great success on his last two dives. “I want to push even more at the World Cup.

“I was very nervous before the start. (In the end) I wasn’t greedy and just let my body do its thing. “

With a final score of 458.05 points, Tamai was in first place ahead of Reo Nishida from Kinki University, who also won a place at the World Cup in Tokyo.

Sayaka Mikami won the women’s event with 320.50 points. Mikami had already booked her 3-meter springboard Olympic site at last year’s worlds.

Haruka Enomoto, who won the women’s synchronized competition here, also qualified for the individual World Cup competition.

Rin Kaneto, whose maternal parents and grandfather all competed for Japan in Olympic diving, are likely to miss this year’s Olympic Games. The 16-year-old finished fourth and was unable to qualify for the World Cup.