The 15 best action films on Amazon Prime (and the 5 worst)

When it comes to the streaming wars that are currently fully effective, it is usually television content that gets the most attention. There is a lot of emphasis on which new, original shows are developed and which streaming services will acquire the rights to the favorite programs of everyone from yesterday. While television is obviously an important factor in this market, the value of cinema cannot be forgotten.

Streamers not only finance original feature films, but there are also extensive libraries of films that can easily be underestimated. Action films in particular are an entertaining way to sit back and relax or to increase your adrenaline. There are many streaming services that offer incredible action films in their libraries, but it can be easy to forget which films are where.

20 Best: Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Despite all the odds, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise has become one of the best and most challenging action series out there. Every film gets bigger and crazier than the last one, and they’ve taken Cruise through some of the genre’s most incredible stunts. These films show what’s possible in an action series, and Fallout, the newest entry in the series, brings even more talent to the party.

19 Best: Fight Club

Fight Club was huge when it was released, but its popularity and lasting power have only increased over time. Despite having an aggressive name like Fight Club, David Fincher’s film is a highly stylized, intelligent critique of consumerism and masculinity. The punches sound hard, but this film did great things for everyone involved, especially Fincher and the author of the book, Chuck Palahniuk.

18 Best: heat

Michael Mann has made some great action films, but many consider Heat to be his main work. It is an epic story that shows many of the pithy themes and aesthetics that he loves. The real selling point at Heat, however, is that Robert De Niro and Al Pacino compete against each other and don’t disappoint.

17 The worst: the last airbender

M. Night Shyamalan’s career has seen some wild ups and downs since The Sixth Sense. Shyamalan has proven that he has no good ideas, but his adaptation of the Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender is the true nadir of his career. Bad acting, sloppy graphics and a mess of a story not only hold back this action film, but also affect the original cartoon.

16 The best: A quiet place

John Krasinski has conquered America’s heart with his comedic styles on The Office, but The Quiet Place has shown that Krasinski has a much wider reach. The film is a brilliant action / horror hybrid that turns innocent like noise into a deadly trap. Krasinski writes, stages and plays the leading role in this play, and people liked this premise so much that a sequel is already well on its way.

15 Best: Good time

Robert Pattinson has been on people’s radar for a while, but films like Good Time have shown the audience just how talented an actor Pattinson really is. The Safdie Brothers (who quickly become “Must See” filmmakers) control this chaotic neon caper, which is really limited to a story of love and sacrifice between brothers.

14 Best: Brazil

Terry Gilliam’s formative escapist film, Brazil, definitely has a strong imagination, but there are undeniable action elements that really help to boost the pace in Gilliam’s fantastic world. Brazil has all the characteristics of a classic and it is always a pleasure to see how its madness unfolds.

13 The worst: The mind

Sin City has conquered the hearts of many viewers with its skillful, stylized approach to a comic adaptation. This time, The Spirit does almost the same thing with the renowned Frank Miller on the director’s chair, but gains less and less. Even the look of the mushy adaptation feels and it doesn’t do Will Eisner’s defining comic justice justice.

12 Best: Total Recall (1990)

Schwarzenegger is at the center of many – maybe too many – action films that fluctuate between the incredible and the unforgettable. Paul Verhoeven creates an entertaining mix of action and science fiction that literally goes to Mars and back. Schwarzenegger skillfully uses the film because he uses both his skills and his skills against the type.

11 Best: Redline

Animated films can also be great action films! Redline has flown under the radar for most people, but it’s an incredible piece of work that takes place on a galactic racetrack. The film works like speed racer on mescaline and every picture is a breathtaking sight not to be missed.

10 best: Ronin

Some of the best action films take up the traditional tropics of the genre and reinvent them. This is exactly the case with Ronin, a violent police drama that relies on other genres to create a deeper story. On top of that, Robert De Niro does some of the best work of his career and one of the last really great films that John Frankenheimer directed.

9 The worst: the phantom

The Phantom is a very bizarre comic adaptation that was at the same time ahead of its time and unabashedly behind it. Billy Zane appears as title vigilante in pink spandex with the power ring. The phantom’s mood might have been suitable for series from the 1950s, but it felt incredibly awkward in the 90s.

8 Best: Kick-Ass

Comic films weren’t uncommon when Kick-Ass came out, but they’re now incredibly more mainstream. Kick-Ass is a colorful, violent film by Matthew Vaughn that tries to make masked vigilantes more “realistic” and more informed. The sequel to the film is a bit messy, but the original is an insane treat.

7 Best: Brawl In Cell Block 99

It’s always nice when actors perform breakout performances and can remind everyone that they’re still in the game. Brawl in Cell Block 99 is one such scenario for Vince Vaughn. He gives a transformative performance in which he is jailed for his family and only digs a deeper grave for himself as he tries to please those he loves. It’s another bloody Tour de Force film by Craig S. Zahler.

6 best: train

Sometimes the classics are classics for a reason, and Platoon is still considered one of the definitive war films and better Oliver Stone pictures to this day. Stone offers an unwavering view of the Vietnam War, which covers areas that other films don’t have and captures outstanding achievements of its talented cast.

5 The worst: Double Dragon

Adaptations of video games are usually a very mixed bag, which tends to be more embarrassing about cinema. Double Dragon was a super popular fight series, but the magic doesn’t transfer to the big screen. The end result is a nonsensical, chaotic action film whose colors shine and whose story is missing.

4 Best: Tank Girl

Tank Girl may not jump straight to people when they think of action films, but it has a crazy, creative impact on the genre. It was also way ahead in terms of comic book adaptations and post-apocalyptic wasteland. Lori Petty is probably doing her best work and the film is not just a cult classic.

3 Best: Overlord

Genre mashups can always be a lot of fun, and the J.J. Abrams Overlord tells a gripping war drama from World War II, but then fills it with zombie chaos and horror theaters. It is a film in which it is really unpredictable what will happen next and continues to defy expectations. It is also the best possible transfer to B-Movies.

2 Best: Midnight special

It’s a bit crazy that films are now running at a time when the action genre can produce both huge blockbuster superhero epics and smaller superhero art house films. Midnight Special is the latter, and it tells the overly understandable story of a boy who doesn’t understand the changes that are happening to him, and a father who does everything to protect him. It tells a beautiful story in a frightening, unique way.

1 Worst: escape plan 2: Hades

Sylvester Stallone has managed to turn many of his films into long-term franchises. The film Escape Plan, a robbery to prison, came out in the later stages of Stallone’s career, but it also turned it into another series. This time Dave Bautista is out with Stallone, but the wins are less exciting and every aspect of this film feels like a simple win from his predecessor’s success.

