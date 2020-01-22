The 15 best romantic movies you’ll find on Amazon Prime (and the 5 worst)

One of the best things about watching movies from home is that everything is so accessible these days. With so many streaming services available, users can choose the one that offers the best options. Everyone who wants to watch romantic films is aware that Amazon has some amazing options on its streaming platform, and those who won’t find out.

But the bad comes with the good, and although Amazon has a lot of great things to offer with its romantic films, there are a few serious anecdotes here. Still, romantic movie lovers will appreciate the service, even if they want to avoid certain films.

Today we’re going to look at some of the best and worst romantic film options available on Amazon. The taste is subjective, but trust us in this case.

20 late night (best)

The fact that Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson are involved in this project should let people know that it will exceed expectations. When it comes to the romantic options available, this film will be one that people will take up and love in no time.

19 The Great Sick (Best)

When this film was released, it was very well received. Because of this, it was an easy option to add him to this list. It has an immensely talented cast that played its part perfectly, and we recommend this film to anyone who wants to see something good.

18 No Strings Attached (Best)

Even if this film doesn’t look very much at first glance, trust us when we say that there is a lot to love here. The film has many comedic and romantic moments, and the chemistry between the two main characters is completely evident when they share the screen.

17 overboard (worst)

Not every remake is a slam dunk, and unfortunately it fell flat with just about everyone who saw it. Sure, there are many talents in the cast, but even they couldn’t take the opportunity here. It is one of those that we definitely recommend skipping.

16 G.I. Blues (best)

Elvis Presley may be the King of Rock, but he also had a successful film career that spawned some legitimate classics. This particular film is one of the best that he has ever made, and as such, romantic film lovers who appreciate the classics will love this option.

15 Brittany runs a marathon (Best)

Amazon has made some impressive original films, and this is one of the best of the romantic bunch. Jillian Bell is a weird actress who had the chance to anchor her own project and the results couldn’t have been much better. Give this a watch in the near future.

14 the second time (best)

Although there are no big names here, there is still a lot to love. Getting a second chance at true love is something that a lot of people want, and this film does an extraordinary job of capturing this topic. It’s a surprisingly good addition to the Amazon library.

13 Rich Boy, Rich Girl (Worst)

Wow, not every film can do all the little things right, which is why this film is shown here. There were a few decent things to do with this film, but there’s nothing special about it, and Amazon has much better deals that people can enjoy.

12 return to me (best)

One of the cool things about streaming services is that people can watch movies that they may have missed in the past, including this one. It has a lot of talent in the cast and it hits all the right notes, which makes it an entry in the Amazon catalog that is worth the watch.

11 catch a thief (best)

Few things in life are better than the classics, which is why this film simply had to be included in this list. Few romantic films in history have been as good or as popular as this one, so new fans need to check this out. Older fans should get another watch.

10 some like it hot (best)

Every film Marilyn Monroe stars in is worth a look, and it’s just that this is one of her most famous works. Romantic movies don’t get much better than this one, and we have to praise Amazon that this hit is available.

9 almost friends (worst)

It’s always nice to see how major artists do other projects, but many expect their side project to be as good as what they’re already known for. “Fast Friends” is a film that is almost good, but doesn’t quite get there before the credits roll.

8 The Aeronauts (Best)

This film is another example of how an Amazon original is worth the watch. In an effort to keep up with other streaming platforms, Amazon has put a lot of money into its original pieces, and The Aeronauts is one of the more romantic options people can try in general.

7 what men want (best)

There is hardly anything better than watching a romantic film that is legitimately funny, and thanks to Taraji P. Henson, who starred here, this film made it possible. Critics did not praise him nearly enough and he is an insider tip for Amazon.

6 Book Club (Best)

The actresses who play the leading role in this film have an amazing story of great projects. So it shouldn’t be too surprising to see them all together in such a solid project. People of all ages can put it on and appreciate what each person has brought to the table.

5 my boss’s daughter (worst)

Swing and a miss. Despite the fact that the main characters in this film had previously done some extraordinary work, they couldn’t find the same level of quality here. There are people who like this offer, but we recommend romantic movie fans to check out something else instead.

4 photos (best)

From time to time a film can appear at just the right time and pleasantly surprise the people who give it a chance. It may not be on the same level as some of the classics we’ve featured on this list, but we can’t recommend this film enough.

3 Nicholas Nickleby (Best)

Romantic film fans should already be familiar with this film as it has amassed an impressive number of followers since its release. However, those who haven’t had the chance to give this film a watch will need to plan some time to watch it.

2 Under the Greenwood Tree (Best)

The BBC has done many great projects over the years, and Amazon was wise to get your hands on this film. It was exceptionally well done, and any romantic movie fan would be wise to give him a watch. We guarantee that it will surprise many people.

1 life itself (worst)

Unfortunately there is not much to like for this film. We have to pay a lot of credit to the performers for what they could bring to the table while the cameras were rolling, but there wasn’t much to enjoy. Skip this and don’t look back.

