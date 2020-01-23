The 15 best sitcoms on Amazon Prime (and the 5 worst)

Developing a sitcom that becomes a hit is a difficult process for any studio. There are many new pilots every season hoping to reach a large audience and ride the wave of momentum towards syndication. Not every show can do it, but those who bring something unique to the table make it a series that people have to watch every week.

Many of these awesome sitcoms are available on Amazon, which means people can watch some of the best sitcoms ever on the small screen. Of course, the shows that weren’t that popular also found a home on the streaming platform, and although they had some fans, they faded compared to the best.

Today we’re going to look for the best and worst that Amazon has to offer in the sitcom genre.

20 Best: 3. Rock from the sun

This is surely one of the most underrated shows of the 90s and it is time for more people to notice it. It did all the little things right when it debuted, which is why it took so long. Trust us when we say this is worth a watch.

19 Best: Roseanne

There is no denying that this was one of the best shows of its time, and it raised the bar for the next sitcoms. The cast of this show was brilliant and brought something unique to the table. This is why there was so much coverage when it was brought back.

18 Best: The fresh Prince of Bel-Air

If you don’t like this series, you have no idea about good television. It is a rare example of a show that has almost no bad consequences since each was filled with a ton of comedy and a ton of heart. Apart from the fact that everything replaced Aunt Viv, everything was smooth.

17 The worst: partners

This particular series didn’t last long, which is a real surprise given the talent that was on board. Although there is a lot of comedic talent in the cast, this series ended up getting flat for a lot of people, and some forgot that it was made in the first place.

16 Best: Grounded for life

Some shows can become a gigantic mainstream success and dominate the headlines, while others have a quieter path to success. Fans of this series know how good their best episodes are, and yet it seems that other shows out there have gotten the shine instead. Be sure to try this out.

15 Best: Parks and Recreation

There is practically nothing to say about this series. It seems like most people have at least tried it, with the majority loving it and helping make it one of the most popular sitcoms recently. Everything from the cast to the writing was brilliant.

14 Best: Mr. Bean

This show is British comedy at its finest, and although it is a taste for some, most people are able to respond to an episode and love it straight away. It was a source of inspiration for many people out there, and there was no way to cross it off our list.

13 The worst: the tick

This must be one of the most unique superhero shows ever made, and although there is an iconic following, there are many other things people can see on Amazon. There was a modern version of this series, and there was even an animated series from the past decades.

12 Best: growing pains

There were a lot of sitcoms in the 80s that had a lot of success on the small screen, and this series is certainly one of the best of the era. It was able to achieve a lot of emotional ups and downs while delivering some great comedic elements in each episode.

11 Best: The middle

One of the best things that can be seen on the small screen are artists who succeed in several shows. Since the parents had performed on popular shows in the past, people tuned in to see how they would fare this time. Of course, they were able to exceed expectations with this successful show.

10 best: workaholics

Comedy Central was wise to take a risk in this casual sitcom! The three main roles in this series let their actual friendship shine through, while their characters moved through a mundane job and shared chaotic adventures throughout the series. Few sitcoms are so interesting.

9 The worst: Cybill

The fact that the name of this sitcom is derived from the name of the main actress indicates where things are going here. It might succeed when it was on the small screen, but it’s a series that feels as outdated as ever. There are better options.

8 The best: Another world

It’s not often that a spin-off project becomes a big success on the small screen, which makes this show even more impressive. There is a lot going on and we recommend that people tune in and give this series a watch in the near future.

7 Best: Grace Under Fire

There was a point where this show shot up on the small screen and its ability to cross the 100 episode mark is really impressive. While it was in the air, it won many weekly viewers, and anyone looking for a solid sitcom to watch should watch it.

6 Best: taxi

Few shows in history have been as popular as this one in its heyday, making it a legitimate classic. The cast was incredibly talented and every role was perfectly cast. Add something spicy and the network itself has had tremendous success.

5 Worst: From practice

Whenever a series reaches a point where it doesn’t even bother to broadcast episodes, something bad must have happened. This series was for less than a full season and not even all of the episodes were broadcast. Fortunately, the cast members would move on to other successful projects.

4 Best: Frasier

This was one of the most popular shows of its time and it was full of humor that fans fell in love with. Over the years, it has been able to preserve its unique heritage, and fans have been asking for a revival for quite some time.

3 best: 30 rock

People are now familiar with the fact that Tina Fey is one of the funniest people, and this project was really brilliant. Although it was a success, there are many people who wish that this series would have taken a little longer. We cannot recommend this enough.

2 Best: Everyone loves Raymond

While this series was still being broadcast on the small screen, it was able to attract a huge audience every week, which is exactly why it has thrived in syndication for so long. People loved what this show brought to the table, which made it one of the most memorable sitcoms of its time.

1 The worst: accidentally

You never want to judge a series by its name alone, but it’s surprising that the authors couldn’t think of anything else. This is nowhere near one of the best deals on Amazon, and the only season aired is worth missing out on.

